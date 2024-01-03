Underdog Luke Littler Faces World No.1 Luke Humphries in PDC World Darts Championship Final

The 2024 PDC World Darts Championship final is set to take place at Alexandra Palace in London, featuring young dart sensation Luke Littler against world No. 1 Luke Humphries. The match, scheduled for January 3rd at 7.30pm local time, is an exciting contest between an underdog and an established champion.

Striking Performances

Notably, Littler, who will turn 17 later in the month, has impressively made it to the final of his first world tournament, despite being ranked 164th in the world. His journey to the final has been nothing short of extraordinary. On the other hand, Humphries, fondly known as “Cool Hand Luke,” has reached the finals for the first time and has claimed the world number one spot after an incredible 18-game winning streak.

The Championship Showdown

While Humphries is expected to win, having secured three major wins since October, Littler is the underdog in this matchup. The winner of the championship will receive a grand prize of £500,000. The stakes are high, and the anticipation is palpable. The event will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports and can also be streamed online using a virtual private network like ExpressVPN or NordVPN for viewers outside the UK. In the U.S., DAZN offers a live feed of the event that is not geo-blocked.

A Side Note on Basketball

On a side note, the article also mentions the Detroit Pistons’ attempt to avoid a losing streak record in their upcoming game against the Raptors. This game, just like the dart championship final, can also be watched online, offering sports fans a thrilling evening.