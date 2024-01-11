en English
Ireland

Underage Football Grades Retained: Decisions from Louth Clubs’ County Committee Meeting

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:16 am EST
Underage Football Grades Retained: Decisions from Louth Clubs' County Committee Meeting

In a decisive move, Louth clubs have cast their votes in favor of preserving their existing underage football grades at 13, 15, and 17. This decision, taken at the County Committee’s inaugural meeting of the year in Ardee, was buttressed by the introduction of an Under-19 Development League to bridge the gap between Under-17 and adult level.

Avoiding Further Proposals

The proposal to maintain the current grades garnered the support of 34 delegates, ample to obviate the need for voting on the other two proposed alterations to age grades. The decision underscored the commitment of the clubs to foster the growth of their young players within the existing structure.

Defeat of St Brides’ Proposal

However, the meeting wasn’t without its share of contentions. St Brides’ motion to cap the number of independent teams at the juvenile level to a maximum of three clubs was met with defeat. The verdict on this issue has been deferred to the Minor Board, leaving the future of juvenile level teams in their hands.

Senior Hurling Championship Scheduling

The County Senior Hurling Championship scheduling was also on the agenda. Naomh Moninne’s motions concerning the same were declared out of order, but their concerns won’t be dismissed lightly. The CCC has committed to considering their concerns in upcoming deliberations.

County Grounds Development

While no substantial updates were forthcoming about the County Grounds development due to the recent holiday interlude, the new County Chairman Sean McClean made his intentions clear. McClean is determined to complete Phase 1 of the development, which encompasses the stand, pitch, and dressing rooms.

Funds from JP McManus Donation

Discussions are still in progress to finalize the distribution of funds stemming from the JP McManus donation to clubs. The resolution of this subject will undoubtedly play a significant role in shaping the future of the clubs.

New Appointments Within the County Board

The County Board saw the appointment of new officers. Tony Melia and Yvonne Quigley have been delegated the roles of the County Board Children’s Officer and Health and Well-Being Officer, respectively. Meanwhile, Michael Boylan and Gerry Stewart will lend their expertise to the Hearings Committee.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

