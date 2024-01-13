en English
Analysis

Under-the-Radar Gems: DFS Value Picks for NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:09 pm EST
As the curtain rises on the Super Wild Card Weekend of the 2023 NFL DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) campaign, a keen look at potential value players is paramount for fantasy football enthusiasts. Priced lower than their potential output, these players offer intriguing picks for contests on platforms like Yahoo, FanDuel, and DraftKings. The stage is set with quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff, both prepping to face their former teams, adding an emotional undertone that could turn the game into a high-scoring affair.

The Quarterbacks: Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff

Stafford and Goff, both traded for each other less than two years ago, carry a unique narrative into the Super Wild Card Weekend. Their performances could be driven by the emotional weight of facing their former franchises, potentially leading to high-scoring outings. Thus, despite their lower price tags, they present a significant upside in the DFS landscape.

Running Backs: Devin Singletary and Najee Harris

Running backs Devin Singletary and Najee Harris have been steadily climbing the production ladder towards the end of the regular season. Their increased touches signal more opportunities to score fantasy points, making them valuable assets for the Wild Card Weekend. Both Singletary’s and Harris’ potential for higher production, coupled with their favorable matchups, makes them viable picks for fantasy lineups.

Receivers and Tight Ends: Chris Godwin, Dallas Goedert, and Dalton Kincaid

Wide receiver Chris Godwin, along with tight ends Dallas Goedert and Dalton Kincaid, are also projected to deliver powerful performances given their teams’ situations and matchups. With their potential to rack up points, they offer excellent value for their price and can be the game-changers in your fantasy football contests.

While these players offer significant upside, it’s crucial to remember the inherent risk involved. However, they are suitable for both GPP (Guaranteed Prize Pool) and cash game formats, enabling fantasy players to incorporate higher-priced players into their lineups. The potential return from these value players could be the defining factor in a successful Super Wild Card Weekend fantasy campaign.

Analysis NFL Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

