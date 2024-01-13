Undefeated Teams, High Performances Mark 2023-24 DI College Basketball Season

The 2023-24 season of DI college basketball has been marked by exceptional performances and surprising upsets. The current season has seen a number of undefeated teams, both in the men’s and women’s leagues. However, maintaining a flawless track record is no easy feat, as demonstrated by the recent loss of Houston, the last remaining undefeated men’s team, to Iowa State.

Notable Undefeated Teams

Only a handful of teams have managed to complete an undefeated season. The most recent women’s team to accomplish this was UConn in the 2015-16 season. On the men’s side, the last perfect season was achieved by Indiana in 1975-76. Currently, only two women’s teams have flawless records for this season, demonstrating the high level of competition and unpredictability in college basketball.

Key Player Performances

Individual performances are also shaping the season. Josh Giddey has been a stand-out player in Oklahoma City’s 139-77 win over Portland, leading all players with 12 assists. In the same spirit of giving, the State Farm and NBA partnership will donate $5 to communities in need for every assist this season, turning on-court performances into tangible support for those in need.

Other players have also put up impressive numbers. Ivey had a strong game against the Rockets, producing 18 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists. Burks also performed well in this game, finishing with 19 points and one assist. Knox showcased his all-around ability in the same game, racking up 19 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal.

Team Performance Metrics

Looking at the statistics table for a basketball team and its opponents over a 36-game season reveals a wealth of performance metrics. The team includes notable players such as Ball, Rozier, Bridges, Hayward, and Miller. Ball stands out with an average of 24.9 PPG and 8.0 APG, while Rozier follows closely with 23.9 PPG and 6.0 APG. Bridges and Hayward also make significant contributions with 20.4 PPG and 14.5 PPG respectively.

The team’s overall performance shows a field goal percentage of 45.9% and an average of 108.9 PPG, while their opponents have a slightly higher field goal percentage of 49.9% and an average of 120.5 PPG. These figures reflect the high level of competition and the fine margins that exist in the world of college basketball.