Undefeated Streak and Rank Reshuffles: Highlights from the 2024 Spalding Hoophall Classic

The 2024 Spalding Hoophall Classic, an annual event showcasing the best of high school basketball, witnessed exceptional performances from top-ranked teams this year. The tournament became a platform for the rise and fall of ranks, reshaping the SCNext boys' basketball rankings.

Montverde Academy: The Undefeated

No. 1 Montverde Academy, led by Duke commit Cooper Flagg, continued its winning streak, maintaining an undefeated record, a feat that truly echoes their caliber. The team triumphed over No. 5 Prolific Prep, No. 13 Brewster Academy, and No. 15 Oak Hill Academy. Flagg's stellar performance against Prolific Prep was a tournament highlight, with the star player scoring 25 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks, contributing to a 76-71 victory. The showdown with Oak Hill Academy ended in a dominating 80-50 victory, with Flagg scoring 25 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists, and Derik Queen adding 17 points, six rebounds, and five steals. This victory helped Montverde Academy to remain undefeated at 17-0, while Oak Hill Academy's defeat dropped their record to 13-2.

Columbus: The Rising Star

Another team that made a significant mark was Columbus, which climbed to No. 2 in the rankings following a successful run against premier teams. Columbus defeated No. 3 Paul VI, handing them their second loss of the season with a 70-61 score. They also won over Prolific Prep with an impressive 80-62 score. This victory propelled Columbus to its highest ranking of the season.

The Rankings Reshuffle

The event, which featured 18 of the previous week's top 25 teams, resulted in notable shifts in the rankings. Prolific Prep dropped four places after facing challenges against top-10 teams. Meanwhile, Jackson-Reed and Plano East made their way into the top 25, highlighting the dynamic and competitive nature of the tournament.

The 2024 Spalding Hoophall Classic was a testament to the evolving landscape of high school basketball, showcasing the ambitions, tenacity, and sheer will of the young athletes, and leaving a lasting imprint on the SCNext boys' basketball rankings.