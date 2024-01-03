en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Undefeated James Madison Dukes Set for Pivotal Game Against Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:19 am EST
Undefeated James Madison Dukes Set for Pivotal Game Against Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

The undefeated No. 19 James Madison Dukes are all set to challenge the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in a pivotal Sun Belt conference basketball game in Lafayette, Louisiana. The Dukes, boasting an impressive 13-0 record, including 2-0 against conference adversaries, are one of only three unbeaten teams in the country. In contrast, the Ragin’ Cajuns are holding a record of 7-6, having yet to secure a win in the conference.

A Clash of Titans

At the center of this much-anticipated game is James Madison’s forward T.J. Bickerstaff, who recently scored a staggering 21 points in their 82-65 triumph over the Texas State Bobcats. His dynamic performance has earned him the distinction of being named the conference’s Player of the Week twice this season. Bickerstaff has been a shining star for the Dukes, averaging 16.6 points and 8.2 rebounds. His performances are further bolstered by Michael Green III, who has been contributing an average of 4.8 assists per game. The Dukes’ team play has been exceptional, leading the Sun Belt with an average of 17.5 assists per game.

Home Ground Advantage

On the home front, the Ragin’ Cajuns have a clean 4-0 record. Their field goal shooting percentage stands at 46.1%, surpassing the average percentage that James Madison has allowed its opponents. Among their key performers is Kobe Julien, who is averaging 18.6 points per game, and Joe Charles, with an 11.0 point average over the last 10 games.

Decoding the Numbers

When it comes to shooting percentage, James Madison holds the upper hand with a robust 49.9%, which is higher than what Louisiana’s opponents have averaged. This statistic could potentially impact the game’s outcome. As the two teams prepare to meet for the first time in Sun Belt play this season, the stakes are high and the anticipation is palpable.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Riley Salerno: A Beacon of Resilience in High School Gymnastics

By Salman Khan

Cross Country Challenge Trophy: A Testament to Sports and Community Spirit in South Waziristan

By Salman Khan

Lumberjacks vs Vaqueros: An Upcoming WAC Basketball Showdown

By Salman Khan

Southern Utah Thunderbirds vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes: A WAC Basketball Showdown

By Salman Khan

Bellarmine Knights vs Austin Peay Governors: A Battle of Wills in Firs ...
@Sports · 3 mins
Bellarmine Knights vs Austin Peay Governors: A Battle of Wills in Firs ...
heart comment 0
Roadrunners Vs. Rainbow Warriors: A Crucial Big West Conference Game

By Salman Khan

Roadrunners Vs. Rainbow Warriors: A Crucial Big West Conference Game
North Andover Launches Sunday Night Skating Event: A Winter Treat for Community Engagement

By Salman Khan

North Andover Launches Sunday Night Skating Event: A Winter Treat for Community Engagement
Liverpool’s Masterclass: Record-breaking 7.26 xG Delivers Dominating Victory over Newcastle

By Salman Khan

Liverpool's Masterclass: Record-breaking 7.26 xG Delivers Dominating Victory over Newcastle
Rory McIlroy Recounts Childhood Snub by Idol Roy Keane on ‘The Overlap’ Podcast

By Salman Khan

Rory McIlroy Recounts Childhood Snub by Idol Roy Keane on 'The Overlap' Podcast
Latest Headlines
World News
Riley Salerno: A Beacon of Resilience in High School Gymnastics
16 seconds
Riley Salerno: A Beacon of Resilience in High School Gymnastics
Junior Minister Naughton Advocates for Expansion of Life-Saving Drug Overdose Programme
36 seconds
Junior Minister Naughton Advocates for Expansion of Life-Saving Drug Overdose Programme
Cross Country Challenge Trophy: A Testament to Sports and Community Spirit in South Waziristan
1 min
Cross Country Challenge Trophy: A Testament to Sports and Community Spirit in South Waziristan
Kerala's Political Tension Peaks: Chief Minister Excludes Governor from Christmas-New Year Lunch
2 mins
Kerala's Political Tension Peaks: Chief Minister Excludes Governor from Christmas-New Year Lunch
Lumberjacks vs Vaqueros: An Upcoming WAC Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Lumberjacks vs Vaqueros: An Upcoming WAC Basketball Showdown
Southern Utah Thunderbirds vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes: A WAC Basketball Showdown
3 mins
Southern Utah Thunderbirds vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes: A WAC Basketball Showdown
Bellarmine Knights vs Austin Peay Governors: A Battle of Wills in First Conference Play Encounter
3 mins
Bellarmine Knights vs Austin Peay Governors: A Battle of Wills in First Conference Play Encounter
80-Bed Hospital Inaugurated in Imota: A Testament to Government's Commitment to Health and SDGs
3 mins
80-Bed Hospital Inaugurated in Imota: A Testament to Government's Commitment to Health and SDGs
Roadrunners Vs. Rainbow Warriors: A Crucial Big West Conference Game
4 mins
Roadrunners Vs. Rainbow Warriors: A Crucial Big West Conference Game
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
15 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app