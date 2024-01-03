Undefeated James Madison Dukes Set for Pivotal Game Against Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

The undefeated No. 19 James Madison Dukes are all set to challenge the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in a pivotal Sun Belt conference basketball game in Lafayette, Louisiana. The Dukes, boasting an impressive 13-0 record, including 2-0 against conference adversaries, are one of only three unbeaten teams in the country. In contrast, the Ragin’ Cajuns are holding a record of 7-6, having yet to secure a win in the conference.

A Clash of Titans

At the center of this much-anticipated game is James Madison’s forward T.J. Bickerstaff, who recently scored a staggering 21 points in their 82-65 triumph over the Texas State Bobcats. His dynamic performance has earned him the distinction of being named the conference’s Player of the Week twice this season. Bickerstaff has been a shining star for the Dukes, averaging 16.6 points and 8.2 rebounds. His performances are further bolstered by Michael Green III, who has been contributing an average of 4.8 assists per game. The Dukes’ team play has been exceptional, leading the Sun Belt with an average of 17.5 assists per game.

Home Ground Advantage

On the home front, the Ragin’ Cajuns have a clean 4-0 record. Their field goal shooting percentage stands at 46.1%, surpassing the average percentage that James Madison has allowed its opponents. Among their key performers is Kobe Julien, who is averaging 18.6 points per game, and Joe Charles, with an 11.0 point average over the last 10 games.

Decoding the Numbers

When it comes to shooting percentage, James Madison holds the upper hand with a robust 49.9%, which is higher than what Louisiana’s opponents have averaged. This statistic could potentially impact the game’s outcome. As the two teams prepare to meet for the first time in Sun Belt play this season, the stakes are high and the anticipation is palpable.