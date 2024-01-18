Undefeated Fighters Cedric Doumbe and Baissangour 'Baki' Chamsoudinov to Headline PFL Europe's New Season

The opening of PFL Europe's new season is set to kick off with a highly anticipated welterweight bout between two undefeated fighters, French MMA star Cedric Doumbe and Baissangour 'Baki' Chamsoudinov from Russia. The fight night is scheduled for March 7 at the Accor Arena in Paris, marking another milestone in European MMA history.

Two Undefeated Warriors

Doumbe, a former Glory Kickboxing champion, boasts an impressive record with five professional fights and no losses to his name. His PFL debut was nothing short of spectacular, featuring a nine-second knockout victory against Jordan Zebo, a feat that was witnessed by Paris St-Germain footballer Kylian Mbappe. Doumbe's fighting prowess and swift victories have earned him a devoted following, making his upcoming fight one of the most awaited events in MMA.

On the other side, Chamsoudinov holds an equally intimidating record with seven wins and three stoppages. He previously competed in the Ares FC where he maintained his undefeated status, including a notable knockout victory against former 'The Ultimate Fighter' winner Efrain Escudero. Chamsoudinov's aggressive style and relentless pursuit of victory make him a formidable opponent for Doumbe.

PFL Europe: A New Chapter in MMA

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) Europe series operates on a knockout format, providing an intense and exhilarating experience for fighters and spectators alike. Winners are awarded €78,000 and a championship belt, creating a high-stakes environment that amplifies the competitive spirit of the fighters. The league features welterweight, lightweight, bantamweight, and women's flyweight divisions, catering to a wide range of fighters and fans.

The Uncertain Future of Dakota Ditcheva

However, the future remains uncertain for Dakota Ditcheva, the British standout who won the inaugural PFL Europe flyweight title in 2023. With the US PFL currently lacking a women's flyweight division, Ditcheva's participation in the upcoming American season is yet to be confirmed, sparking speculation among fans and raising questions about the representation of women in MMA.