Undefeated Erik Bazinyan to Defend NABF Title Against Shakeel Phinn in Montreal Showdown

In the heart of Montreal, a battle is brewing that promises to captivate the boxing world. On April 11th, Erik Bazinyan, the undefeated NABF super-middleweight champion, is set to defend his title against the formidable Shakeel Phinn in a clash that is more than just a fight; it's a testament to the spirit of boxing. The stage for this epic showdown is none other than the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal, where anticipation is building for an event that will not only showcase the talents of these two fighters but also highlight the vibrant boxing scene in Montreal.

A Tale of Two Fighters

Bazinyan, with an impressive record of 32 wins and no losses, is a force to be reckoned with in the super-middleweight division. His power and precision have seen him through 32 battles, out of which he emerged victorious in all, 23 by knockout. On the other side of the ring stands Phinn, known as "The Jamaican Juggernaut," with 26 wins, 3 losses, and 1 draw. Phinn is on a five-fight winning streak, a testament to his resilience and determination to rise to the top. Both fighters hail from Montreal, making this match a local rivalry with global implications.

The Stage is Set

The EOTTM Gala at the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal is more than just a boxing event; it's a celebration of the sport's rich history and bright future in Canada. This gala will not only feature the much-anticipated fight between Bazinyan and Phinn but will also see action from other notable fighters, including Steve Claggett in the super lightweight category. The event is drawing attention not only for the high-caliber fights scheduled but also for the promise it holds in showcasing the depth of talent in Canadian boxing.

More Than a Championship

As the fight night approaches, both Bazinyan and Phinn have expressed mutual respect for each other's skills and achievements. Yet, beneath the veneer of respect lies a fierce competitive spirit, with both boxers focused on victory. This fight is not just about defending or challenging for the NABF title; it's about pride, ambition, and the path to greater glory in the boxing world. The event, broadcast live on ESPN+ and PunchingGrace.com, offers fans around the globe a front-row seat to what promises to be a thrilling encounter between two of boxing's brightest stars.

With tickets on sale through Ticketmaster, fans are eagerly securing their spots to witness what is expected to be a memorable night in the world of boxing. The April 11th gala, featuring this high-stakes match between Erik Bazinyan and Shakeel Phinn, is a testament to the enduring allure of boxing—a sport that continues to inspire, challenge, and entertain. As Montreal prepares to host this monumental event, the boxing world watches with bated breath, ready to witness history in the making.