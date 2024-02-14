Undefeated Contender Andres 'Savage' Cortes: The Underdog Story of the Night

Tomorrow night, the undefeated super featherweight contender, Andres 'Savage' Cortes (20-0, 11 KOs), will make his long-awaited New York City debut at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. With the odds stacked against him, Cortes remains steadfast in his belief that he will emerge victorious and secure a title eliminator or a world title shot.

Advertisment

An Undefeated Contender Ready to Make Waves

Cortes, a Top Rank boxer, will be fighting Bryan Chevalier (20-1-1, 16 KOs) in a 10-round co-feature match on February 16. The event, which will be telecast on ESPN, will also feature the championship showdown between O'Shaquie Foster and Abraham Nova for the WBC Super Featherweight title.

Having intensely trained in Las Vegas, Cortes is determined to prove his worth and make his mark in the sport. He respects his opponent, Chevalier, but plans to make the fight a classic Mexico vs. Puerto Rico war with the intention of knocking him out.

Advertisment

The Odds and the Underdog

Despite the odds favoring Chevalier, Cortes is confident in his ability to win. He has an impressive record of 20-0, with 11 of those wins coming from knockouts. His focus and determination are evident as he prepares to face his toughest opponent yet.

Cortes is not just focused on winning the fight, but also on making a statement. He wants to prove that he is a force to be reckoned with in the super featherweight division and is ready to take on the best in the world.

Advertisment

The Stakes Have Never Been Higher

The winner of the Cortes vs. Chevalier match will be one step closer to a world title shot. With so much at stake, both fighters are leaving no stone unturned in their preparation. Cortes, in particular, is determined to make the most of this opportunity and show the world what he is capable of.

Cortes' journey to the top has not been easy. He has faced numerous challenges along the way, but his unwavering belief in himself and his abilities has kept him going. Tomorrow night, he will have the chance to prove that he truly is a savage in the ring.

Advertisment

As the sun sets on February 15, the anticipation for the fight builds. Both Cortes and Chevalier are ready to give it their all and leave everything in the ring. While the odds may be against Cortes, he remains unfazed and ready to prove that he is the true underdog story of the night.

For those who cannot make it to the Garden, the fight will be telecast live on ESPN. Tune in to witness the making of a champion.

Andres 'Savage' Cortes, an undefeated super featherweight contender, is set to make his New York City debut against Bryan Chevalier at Madison Square Garden on February 16. The 10-round co-feature match, part of the ESPN telecast, will bring the winner closer to a world title shot. Despite the odds favoring Chevalier, Cortes remains focused and determined to prove his worth and make his mark in the sport.