Sports

UND Scores Hat-Trick with Commitments from Fargo-Moorhead Hockey Players

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
UND Scores Hat-Trick with Commitments from Fargo-Moorhead Hockey Players

The University of North Dakota (UND) has scored a hat-trick by securing commitments from three talented hockey players hailing from the Fargo-Moorhead region for its junior recruiting class. Among the recruits is Moorhead’s own Garrett Lindberg, a two-way defenseman, who has made his verbal commitment to play college hockey at UND public on Instagram.

Garrett Lindberg: The Rising Star

Garrett Lindberg, standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 175 pounds, is recognized for his playing style which is often likened to Ethan Frisch, a former Moorhead and UND player. The right-handed shooter has been sought after by multiple top hockey programs and has visited various colleges, including UND, Minnesota, and Colorado College, where his older brother, Gavin, is committed to playing.

Impressive Track Record

During his sophomore year at Moorhead High, Lindberg exhibited exceptional skills, scoring four goals and contributing 19 points in 30 games. His outstanding performance significantly contributed to the Spuds’ Section 8AA championship win and their subsequent advancement to the state tournament. After being offered a spot with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program in the spring, Lindberg moved to Plymouth, Michigan, to join the U.S. Under-17 Team. Presently, he has accrued one goal and four points in 28 games this season for the U.S. Under-17 Team.

Prospects at UND

Lindberg will be teaming up with his junior classmates, forward Andrew O’Neill from Fargo and defenseman Sam Laurila from Moorhead, as future players for UND. The earliest Lindberg could join UND is in 2025. UND’s recruitment strategy has been focused on attracting players from the area, with O’Neill and Laurila committing first and Lindberg concluding the trio.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

