UNCP Braves Extend Winning Streak with Victory over Chowan

The UNC Pembroke men's basketball team have once again proved their mettle with a 73-64 triumph over Chowan, extending their victorious stride to a remarkable nine consecutive games and standing tall with an unblemished record against the Hawks of Chowan in Murfreesboro. The game, played on Bob Burke Court, saw the Braves maintaining a narrow edge at halftime with a 31-29 score, yet showing their strength in the second half to widen the lead.

UNCP's Relentless Performance

The Braves showcased a sterling performance, shooting a commendable 51.6% from the field. Their dominance was particularly evident in the paint, where they posted an impressive 38 points, reflecting their strategic intent and high-level execution. The team's stringent defense was another highlight of the match, as they successfully limited Chowan to its season's lowest score, demonstrating their defensive prowess.

Standout Performances

Nygell Verdier emerged as the standout player for UNCP, demonstrating his offensive skills with a game-high 23 points. He was well-supported by Bradlee Haskell, who contributed 16 points to the team's tally. Adding to the Braves' strength was Elijah Cobb, who achieved a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds, underlining the team's depth and versatility.

Chowan's Struggles

On the other side, Chowan grappled with their first loss in four games and a disheartening sixth straight defeat to the Braves. The Hawks struggled particularly with a low perimeter shooting percentage of 23.8%, revealing their challenges in the face of the Braves' strong defense. The loss sets a difficult trajectory for Chowan, even as UNCP looks ahead to their next face-off against Belmont Abbey on the road, hoping to extend their winning run.