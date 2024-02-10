Unconventional Wrestler Kuluvezo Soho Captivates Crowd at 29th CWA Championship

In the heart of Chozuba town, Phek district, the 29th Wrestling Championship of the Chakhesang Wrestling Association (CWA) unfolded on February 9. Among the wrestlers who captured the crowd's imagination was Kuluvezo Soho from Phek village. Standing at 5'6 and weighing 70 kgs, Soho, the Phek Area Wrestling Association (PAWA) champion, displayed a unique strategy that left spectators in awe.

A Dance of Strength and Strategy

Soho's journey at the 29th CWA Wrestling Championship was marked by an unconventional approach to wrestling. He masterfully combined raw power with unpredictable tactics, making him a formidable opponent. After securing three consecutive wins, Soho advanced to the individual round, where he eventually lost to Vemele Thingo of the Chokri Area Wrestling Association (CAWA) in the quarter finals.

Despite not clinching the championship title, Soho's captivating performance earned him accolades from the audience and fellow wrestlers alike. His technique – a blend of traditional wrestling moves and agile adaptability – marked a departure from the classic wrestling style typically seen in the CWA competitions.

An Unforgettable Victory

While Soho's performance was the talk of the tournament, the championship title went to Venuzo Dawhuo from Thenyizu village. Dawhuo, representing the CAWA, claimed victory for the fourth consecutive time. His unmatched prowess in the ring and relentless determination earned him a cash prize of Rs 2.50 lakh.

The event, graced by Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister, Yanthungo Patton, and MLA & Advisor, CAWD & Taxes, Kudecho Khamo, was a testament to the region's rich wrestling culture. The presence of such esteemed dignitaries added significant weight to the championship, inspiring both the wrestlers and the spectators.

A New Chapter Awaits

Though Soho's chapter at the 29th CWA Wrestling Championship ended in the quarter finals, his journey in the wrestling world is far from over. His impressive performance has qualified him for the Nagaland Wrestling Association (NWA) Wrestling Meet 2024. As Soho prepares to face new challenges and opponents, his unique strategy will undoubtedly continue to captivate audiences.

As the sun sets on the 29th CWA Wrestling Championship, the echoes of the wrestlers' triumphs and tribulations linger. Amidst the cheers and applause, one thing is clear: the spirit of wrestling in Phek district is alive and thriving. And in the heart of it all is Kuluvezo Soho, a wrestler whose unconventional approach is redefining the sport and inspiring a new generation of athletes.

In the grand tapestry of Nagaland's wrestling culture, Kuluvezo Soho has etched his name with a unique style and determination. His performance at the 29th Chakhesang Wrestling Association Championship may have ended in the quarter finals, but his impact on the wrestling community will be felt for years to come. As Soho moves forward to the Nagaland Wrestling Association Wrestling Meet 2024, spectators and fellow wrestlers eagerly await his next display of skill, strategy, and sportsmanship.