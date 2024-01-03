Uncertainty Surrounds Josh Jacobs Ahead of Raiders’ Season Finale

As the curtain falls on what has been a tumultuous season for the Las Vegas Raiders, uncertainty looms large over their starting lineup. The Raiders’ star running back, Josh Jacobs, faces a potential sidelining for the season finale against the Denver Broncos, as confirmed by interim head coach Antonio Pierce. A quad injury may bench Jacobs, whose participation will be determined in a game-time decision.

The Pillar of Raiders’ Rushing Attack

Josh Jacobs, who spearheaded the NFL in rushing yards in 2022, has found himself on the sidelines for the past three games, a result of his quadriceps injury. Despite the Raiders’ inability to secure a playoff position, Jacobs’ determination to play in the final game is unwavering. His performance this season, however, has been a shadow of his former self. Jacobs has recorded a total of 805 rushing yards, with an average of 3.5 yards per carry, a marked decrease from his previous season’s average of 4.9.

A Contract Conundrum

The Raiders’ decision-making is set to face a crucial test as Jacobs’s contract nears its expiration. The franchise must decide whether to extend his contract, apply the franchise tag once again, or allow Jacobs to test the waters of free agency. This decision will undoubtedly be influenced by Jacobs’s performance this season and his recovery from his quad injury.

The Emergence of Zamir White

In Jacobs’s absence, the Raiders have discovered a potential gem in second-year running back Zamir White. The 2022 fourth-round pick has capitalized on his opportunity, racking up 285 rushing yards in the last three games as the starting running back. White’s performance could present the Raiders with a more cost-effective option for their 2024 lineup, depending on Jacobs’s future with the team.