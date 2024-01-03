en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Uncertainty Surrounds Josh Jacobs Ahead of Raiders’ Season Finale

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:13 pm EST
Uncertainty Surrounds Josh Jacobs Ahead of Raiders’ Season Finale

As the curtain falls on what has been a tumultuous season for the Las Vegas Raiders, uncertainty looms large over their starting lineup. The Raiders’ star running back, Josh Jacobs, faces a potential sidelining for the season finale against the Denver Broncos, as confirmed by interim head coach Antonio Pierce. A quad injury may bench Jacobs, whose participation will be determined in a game-time decision.

The Pillar of Raiders’ Rushing Attack

Josh Jacobs, who spearheaded the NFL in rushing yards in 2022, has found himself on the sidelines for the past three games, a result of his quadriceps injury. Despite the Raiders’ inability to secure a playoff position, Jacobs’ determination to play in the final game is unwavering. His performance this season, however, has been a shadow of his former self. Jacobs has recorded a total of 805 rushing yards, with an average of 3.5 yards per carry, a marked decrease from his previous season’s average of 4.9.

A Contract Conundrum

The Raiders’ decision-making is set to face a crucial test as Jacobs’s contract nears its expiration. The franchise must decide whether to extend his contract, apply the franchise tag once again, or allow Jacobs to test the waters of free agency. This decision will undoubtedly be influenced by Jacobs’s performance this season and his recovery from his quad injury.

The Emergence of Zamir White

In Jacobs’s absence, the Raiders have discovered a potential gem in second-year running back Zamir White. The 2022 fourth-round pick has capitalized on his opportunity, racking up 285 rushing yards in the last three games as the starting running back. White’s performance could present the Raiders with a more cost-effective option for their 2024 lineup, depending on Jacobs’s future with the team.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
19 seconds ago
World Junior Hockey Championship: Sweden, Czechia, Finland, USA in the Semifinals
In a thrilling display of international hockey, Sweden, Czechia, Finland, and the USA have emerged as semifinalists in the World Junior Hockey Championship. We have witnessed the rise of underdogs, the fall of favorites, and the unyielding spirit of competition. Semifinalists Showcase Hockey Prowess In a nerve-wracking battle, Sweden edged past Switzerland with a 3-2
World Junior Hockey Championship: Sweden, Czechia, Finland, USA in the Semifinals
Adam Copeland Reflects on His Wrestling Journey and Future Plans
5 mins ago
Adam Copeland Reflects on His Wrestling Journey and Future Plans
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Rising Star Luke Littler in World Darts Championship Final
5 mins ago
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Rising Star Luke Littler in World Darts Championship Final
Walking into 2024: The Resolution for a Healthier Heart
2 mins ago
Walking into 2024: The Resolution for a Healthier Heart
Fulham Captain Cairney Eyes Scotland Squad for Euros
2 mins ago
Fulham Captain Cairney Eyes Scotland Squad for Euros
Pepperdine's Michael Ajayi Emerges as Unexpected Scoring Leader in WCC
4 mins ago
Pepperdine's Michael Ajayi Emerges as Unexpected Scoring Leader in WCC
Latest Headlines
World News
GOP Delegation Visits Southern Border, Tying Border Security to Foreign Aid
12 seconds
GOP Delegation Visits Southern Border, Tying Border Security to Foreign Aid
Ohio's Legalization of Recreational Marijuana: A Labyrinth of Unresolved Issues
18 seconds
Ohio's Legalization of Recreational Marijuana: A Labyrinth of Unresolved Issues
World Junior Hockey Championship: Sweden, Czechia, Finland, USA in the Semifinals
20 seconds
World Junior Hockey Championship: Sweden, Czechia, Finland, USA in the Semifinals
ICE Agents Arrest 26 Convicted Criminals in Los Angeles: A Closer Look at U.S. Immigration Enforcement
29 seconds
ICE Agents Arrest 26 Convicted Criminals in Los Angeles: A Closer Look at U.S. Immigration Enforcement
Eyes on the Wall: An Innovative Approach to Curb Incivility in Operating Theatres
40 seconds
Eyes on the Wall: An Innovative Approach to Curb Incivility in Operating Theatres
Walking into 2024: The Resolution for a Healthier Heart
2 mins
Walking into 2024: The Resolution for a Healthier Heart
Fulham Captain Cairney Eyes Scotland Squad for Euros
2 mins
Fulham Captain Cairney Eyes Scotland Squad for Euros
Gateway Pundit: The Challenges of Combating Disinformation in the Digital Age
3 mins
Gateway Pundit: The Challenges of Combating Disinformation in the Digital Age
First Baby of 2024 Welcomed at Great Plains Health
3 mins
First Baby of 2024 Welcomed at Great Plains Health
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
32 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
44 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app