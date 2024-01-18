Uncertainty Clouds Future Broadcast of Six Nations Rugby Championship

The Six Nations rugby union championship, a glowing testament to the sport's spirit and camaraderie, is preparing to kick off on February 2, 2024. However, the championship's broadcast future is shrouded in uncertainty. The current broadcasting contract, a lucrative deal worth £460 million over three years, is set to expire in 2025. The potential ramifications of this expiration have stirred concerns about the championship's continued accessibility to fans on free-to-air television.

Facing the Crown Jewel Dilemma

Last year, the UK Government opted not to assign 'crown jewel' status to the Six Nations. This coveted status would have ensured the championship's continued coverage by the BBC, safeguarding its availability to the public free of charge. Speculations are rife that the Six Nations could potentially disappear from free-to-air channels, a prospect that has drawn apprehension from key industry figures.

Barbara Slater, the former director of sport at the BBC, candidly expressed that the BBC may not emerge as the highest bidder in future negotiations. ITV's Niall Sloane echoed similar concerns, indicating that the loss of the Six Nations from free-to-air channels could be imminent.

Speculations Surrounding the Future of Six Nations Broadcast

Amidst the prevailing uncertainty, rumours suggest that the Six Nations Championship might be offered as part of a package with a proposed new rugby union world league. This proposition, while potentially lucrative for rights holders, could further jeopardize the championship's accessibility to the public.

Despite these concerns, anticipation for the championship is building. The official schedule for the Six Nations 2024 has been released, detailing the full fixture and TV schedule. Fans of the sport are gearing up for another thrilling installment of the competition, even as they grapple with the uncertainty of its future broadcast.

A Glimpse Behind the Scenes

Meanwhile, Netflix is set to release a new series, Six Nations: Full Contact, offering an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the 2023 Guinness Six Nations Championships. Available to stream from January 24th, the series will feature interviews with key players and coaches, providing unique insights into the championship's inner workings and the intense team dynamics that fuel the competition.

As the clock ticks down to the start of the Six Nations Championship, the question of its broadcast future hangs in the balance. The outcome of this situation will undoubtedly have significant implications for the sport's accessibility and its millions of fans worldwide.