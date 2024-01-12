en English
Sports

UNC-Wilmington Triumphs Over Monmouth in Thrilling College Basketball Game

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:10 am EST
UNC-Wilmington Triumphs Over Monmouth in Thrilling College Basketball Game

In a thrilling college basketball game, UNC-Wilmington emerged victorious against Monmouth (NJ), securing a decisive 69 to 56 win. The match was a fierce display of skills and strategies, with both teams putting up a competitive fight.

Key Statistics

UNC-Wilmington outpaced Monmouth in both field goal and free throw percentages. The victors boasted a field goal percentage of 36.5% and an impressive free throw percentage of 83.9%. On the other hand, Monmouth trailed with a field goal percentage of 34.6% and a slightly lesser free throw percentage of 80%. Monmouth attempted a total of 52 field goals, making 18, and succeeded in 12 out of 15 free throws. The team also scored 8 successful three-pointers out of 25 attempts.

Standout Performances

Despite the loss, Valencia from Monmouth put up a commendable performance, blocking 5 shots and stealing the ball twice. For UNC-Wilmington, Phillips and Harden-Hayes were instrumental in the victory, scoring two three-pointers each. UNC-Wilmington attempted 52 field goals, successfully making 19, and scored 26 out of 31 free throws. The team also landed 5 successful three-pointers out of 24 attempts.

Game Highlights

The game was marked by a technical foul against White from UNC-Wilmington in the second half, adding an unexpected twist to the match. The contest was held in front of a crowd of 5,100 spectators, slightly below the stadium’s capacity of 6,100, adding to the exhilarating atmosphere of the game.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

