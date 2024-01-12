UNC-Wilmington Triumphs Over Monmouth in Thrilling College Basketball Game

In a thrilling college basketball game, UNC-Wilmington emerged victorious against Monmouth (NJ), securing a decisive 69 to 56 win. The match was a fierce display of skills and strategies, with both teams putting up a competitive fight.

Key Statistics

UNC-Wilmington outpaced Monmouth in both field goal and free throw percentages. The victors boasted a field goal percentage of 36.5% and an impressive free throw percentage of 83.9%. On the other hand, Monmouth trailed with a field goal percentage of 34.6% and a slightly lesser free throw percentage of 80%. Monmouth attempted a total of 52 field goals, making 18, and succeeded in 12 out of 15 free throws. The team also scored 8 successful three-pointers out of 25 attempts.

Standout Performances

Despite the loss, Valencia from Monmouth put up a commendable performance, blocking 5 shots and stealing the ball twice. For UNC-Wilmington, Phillips and Harden-Hayes were instrumental in the victory, scoring two three-pointers each. UNC-Wilmington attempted 52 field goals, successfully making 19, and scored 26 out of 31 free throws. The team also landed 5 successful three-pointers out of 24 attempts.

Game Highlights

The game was marked by a technical foul against White from UNC-Wilmington in the second half, adding an unexpected twist to the match. The contest was held in front of a crowd of 5,100 spectators, slightly below the stadium’s capacity of 6,100, adding to the exhilarating atmosphere of the game.