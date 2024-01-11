UNC Tar Heels Triumph over Rival N.C. State, Upholding Unbeaten ACC Status

In a riveting college basketball encounter, the University of North Carolina (UNC) Tar Heels, currently ranked seventh, upheld their undefeated status in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) play by trouncing their long-time rival North Carolina State (N.C. State) with a 67-54 victory. The face-off, which took place on January 10, 2024, in Raleigh, North Carolina, saw superb performances from UNC’s RJ Davis and Harrison Ingram, who scored 16 points and achieved a career-high 19 rebounds respectively, leading their team to a spectacular win.

First Half Tussle

The match-up was highly competitive in the first half, the Tar Heels managing a slender lead of just two points at halftime. Despite the pressure from N.C. State and a challenging atmosphere, UNC’s unyielding resolve was evident. Freshman guard Elliot Cadeau of UNC came through with 11 points and six assists, further bolstering the team’s performance.

A Second-Half Surge

UNC pulled away from N.C. State in the second half with a decisive 15-2 run, playing at a pace that suited them. Even though key UNC player Armando Bacot was limited by foul trouble, he remained confident in the team’s ability to overcome N.C. State’s strong start. The Tar Heels capitalized on their opponent’s struggles, with N.C. State shooting only 26.9% and making a measly 2 of 21 three-point attempts.

Historical Significance

The game’s importance was amplified, being the first time in 50 years, and only the third time ever, that the two rivals met while having undefeated records in the ACC. This victory marked UNC’s first 3-0 start in ACC play since the 2015-16 season and their third ACC road win. Conversely, Casey Morsell led N.C. State with 12 points and six rebounds, but the team’s offense failed to find a rhythm, with leading scorer DJ Horne scoring only six points on 2 for 16 shooting.

The Tar Heels’ performance in this game is a testament to their team’s resilience and skill, maintaining their unbeaten streak in the ACC. N.C. State, on the other hand, will need to regroup and strategize for their upcoming games, aiming to bounce back from this defeat.