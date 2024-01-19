UNC System Board of Governors Ponders Policy Change to Control Athletic Conference Changes

In a move that signifies a dramatic shift in the control of college athletics, the University of North Carolina System Board of Governors is contemplating a policy modification. This modification would vest authority in the UNC System president and the board to either sanction or reject any athletic conference adjustments involving North Carolina or NC State. The proposed policy is a reaction to the ever-evolving college athletics landscape, where prominent brands are increasingly aligning with the SEC and the Big Ten.

Policy Draft Under Review

The draft policy, having undergone several iterations since its inception in October, is scheduled for an evaluation by the university governance committee. Following this, it will be scrutinized at the full board meeting in Raleigh. As per the proposed policy, Chancellors would be mandated to present a financial blueprint for any proposed conference shift. This plan would then be subjected to review by the president and subsequently by the board.

The UNC System's Role

The UNC System, under the leadership of President Peter Hans, supervises 16 public educational institutions, which include the current ACC members UNC Chapel Hill and NC State. In recent times, various UNC System schools have undergone conference alterations, and the ACC has expanded its member base as a defensive strategy against potential exits.

Political Take on the Move

The Republican leaders of the NC General Assembly have vocalized their preference for UNC and NC State to retain their status as conference adversaries. They argue that traditional rivalries hold significant importance. Furthermore, the proposed policy would necessitate that schools furnish documentation related to grant of rights agreements, television rights, and contracts pertaining to name, image, and likeness to the board.