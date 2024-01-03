en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

UNC Guard RJ Davis Surpasses Hubert Davis, Named AP National Player of the Week

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:39 pm EST
UNC Guard RJ Davis Surpasses Hubert Davis, Named AP National Player of the Week

In a stirring display of skill and precision, RJ Davis, the dynamic guard for the University of North Carolina (UNC), has etched his name into the university’s basketball history. Davis has surpassed the career record of three-pointers made by Hubert Davis, a feat accomplished during a riveting game against Pittsburgh. With his 198th three-pointer, Davis now holds the eighth spot on UNC’s all-time list.

Rising Through the Ranks

Time remains a valuable ally for RJ Davis, offering him the opportunity to ascend further up the list of UNC’s revered players. Directly above him is Jeff Lebo, with a record of 211 three-pointers. Beyond Lebo, the challenge intensifies with Donald Williams and Rashad McCants, both holding a tie with 221 threes. Joel Berry, who is second with 266 three-pointers, and Marcus Paige, the all-time record holder with 299 three-pointers, represent the pinnacle of this prestigious list.

Season of Exceptional Performances

Davis’s journey through this season has been marked by remarkable performances, with an average of 21.6 points per game. This currently ranks as the eighth-highest average in the nation, underscoring Davis’s growing influence in UNC’s offense. His prowess on the court has been integral to the team’s success, with his accurate three-pointers proving decisive in many games.

Recent Accolades

In recognition of his exceptional performance, Davis was named the Associated Press national player of the week for Week 8 of the 2023-24 season. He scored 28 points, including an impressive 6 of 8 from the 3-point arc, and a perfect 8 of 8 from the foul line, leading UNC to a stunning upset over then-No. 4 Arizona with a score of 100-82. Beyond scoring, Davis’s contribution also extended to rebounding, securing eight rebounds in the win. This performance highlighted the versatility and tenacity that defines his game.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragedy Strikes Douglas County: Snow Plow Incident Claims Three Lives

By Salman Khan

Nike Book 1 Unveiled in 'Shattered Colorway': A Tribute to Michael Jordan's Iconic Moment

By Salman Khan

David Warner's Plea for Stolen 'Baggy Green' Sparks Humor and Sympathy

By Salman Khan

WWE's Resurgence in 2023: A New Golden Era for Professional Wrestling

By Salman Khan

Aaron Fine: A Beacon of Leadership and Dedication on the Basketball Co ...
@Sports · 2 mins
Aaron Fine: A Beacon of Leadership and Dedication on the Basketball Co ...
heart comment 0
Pasadena’s ‘Run with the Roses’ 5K: An Athletic Start to 2024

By Salman Khan

Pasadena's 'Run with the Roses' 5K: An Athletic Start to 2024
A Nighttime Dash into the New Year: The Inaugural Run with the Roses 5K

By Salman Khan

A Nighttime Dash into the New Year: The Inaugural Run with the Roses 5K
A Dynamic Start to 2024: Global Events from Crime to Sports

By Salman Khan

A Dynamic Start to 2024: Global Events from Crime to Sports
Pasadena Marks New Year with Inaugural ‘Run with the Roses’ 5K Run

By Salman Khan

Pasadena Marks New Year with Inaugural 'Run with the Roses' 5K Run
Latest Headlines
World News
Nike Book 1 Unveiled in 'Shattered Colorway': A Tribute to Michael Jordan's Iconic Moment
49 seconds
Nike Book 1 Unveiled in 'Shattered Colorway': A Tribute to Michael Jordan's Iconic Moment
David Warner's Plea for Stolen 'Baggy Green' Sparks Humor and Sympathy
1 min
David Warner's Plea for Stolen 'Baggy Green' Sparks Humor and Sympathy
WWE's Resurgence in 2023: A New Golden Era for Professional Wrestling
2 mins
WWE's Resurgence in 2023: A New Golden Era for Professional Wrestling
Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits in Nepal as Fears of JN.1 Sub-Variant Rise
7 mins
Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits in Nepal as Fears of JN.1 Sub-Variant Rise
New Year's Resolutions: Prioritizing Mental Health for a Healthier 2024
7 mins
New Year's Resolutions: Prioritizing Mental Health for a Healthier 2024
New York's Bail-Reform Law Under Fire Amid Rising Crime Rates
7 mins
New York's Bail-Reform Law Under Fire Amid Rising Crime Rates
Aaron Fine: A Beacon of Leadership and Dedication on the Basketball Court
8 mins
Aaron Fine: A Beacon of Leadership and Dedication on the Basketball Court
Pasadena's 'Run with the Roses' 5K: An Athletic Start to 2024
8 mins
Pasadena's 'Run with the Roses' 5K: An Athletic Start to 2024
Attorney General Schwalb Declines Cooperation with Congressional Inquiry into Allegations Surrounding Leonard Leo
8 mins
Attorney General Schwalb Declines Cooperation with Congressional Inquiry into Allegations Surrounding Leonard Leo
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
30 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app