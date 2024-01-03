UNC Guard RJ Davis Surpasses Hubert Davis, Named AP National Player of the Week

In a stirring display of skill and precision, RJ Davis, the dynamic guard for the University of North Carolina (UNC), has etched his name into the university’s basketball history. Davis has surpassed the career record of three-pointers made by Hubert Davis, a feat accomplished during a riveting game against Pittsburgh. With his 198th three-pointer, Davis now holds the eighth spot on UNC’s all-time list.

Rising Through the Ranks

Time remains a valuable ally for RJ Davis, offering him the opportunity to ascend further up the list of UNC’s revered players. Directly above him is Jeff Lebo, with a record of 211 three-pointers. Beyond Lebo, the challenge intensifies with Donald Williams and Rashad McCants, both holding a tie with 221 threes. Joel Berry, who is second with 266 three-pointers, and Marcus Paige, the all-time record holder with 299 three-pointers, represent the pinnacle of this prestigious list.

Season of Exceptional Performances

Davis’s journey through this season has been marked by remarkable performances, with an average of 21.6 points per game. This currently ranks as the eighth-highest average in the nation, underscoring Davis’s growing influence in UNC’s offense. His prowess on the court has been integral to the team’s success, with his accurate three-pointers proving decisive in many games.

Recent Accolades

In recognition of his exceptional performance, Davis was named the Associated Press national player of the week for Week 8 of the 2023-24 season. He scored 28 points, including an impressive 6 of 8 from the 3-point arc, and a perfect 8 of 8 from the foul line, leading UNC to a stunning upset over then-No. 4 Arizona with a score of 100-82. Beyond scoring, Davis’s contribution also extended to rebounding, securing eight rebounds in the win. This performance highlighted the versatility and tenacity that defines his game.