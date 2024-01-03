en English
Sports

UNC-Asheville Bulldogs to Lock Horns with SC Upstate Spartans in Key Big South Matchup

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:52 am EST
UNC-Asheville Bulldogs to Lock Horns with SC Upstate Spartans in Key Big South Matchup

On January 3, 2024, the Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina will host a significant Big South basketball matchup. The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs, with a current standing of 8-7, will lock horns with the SC Upstate Spartans, who are currently 5-8 for the season.

Looking Back and Moving Forward

The Bulldogs recently suffered a setback against the Blazers, ending their three-game winning streak. Nevertheless, the performance of Drew Pember remained a silver lining as he tallied 30 points. Another noteworthy contributor was Nick McMullen, who managed to pull off a double-double. The Spartans, on the other hand, have managed to regain their footing with a win over the Cobras, ending their three-game slump.

Historical Encounters and Team Dynamics

In past encounters, the Bulldogs have held the upper hand, winning 7 out of their last 10 games against the Spartans. The most recent engagement in March 2023 saw UNC-Asheville clinching a victory with a final score of 66-62. Both teams, however, bring unique strengths to the court. The Bulldogs are averaging 81.7 points per game, underlining a strong offensive side. The Spartans, while trailing in scoring, lead in steals per game, offering a solid defensive strategy.

Where to Catch the Action

The game, scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET, can be followed on the CBS Sports App. For fans preferring online streaming, Fubo is a viable option, although regional restrictions may apply. This game is more than a match; it’s a battle of strategies, talents, and the sheer will to win.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

