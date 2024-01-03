UNC-Asheville Bulldogs to Lock Horns with SC Upstate Spartans in Key Big South Matchup

On January 3, 2024, the Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina will host a significant Big South basketball matchup. The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs, with a current standing of 8-7, will lock horns with the SC Upstate Spartans, who are currently 5-8 for the season.

Looking Back and Moving Forward

The Bulldogs recently suffered a setback against the Blazers, ending their three-game winning streak. Nevertheless, the performance of Drew Pember remained a silver lining as he tallied 30 points. Another noteworthy contributor was Nick McMullen, who managed to pull off a double-double. The Spartans, on the other hand, have managed to regain their footing with a win over the Cobras, ending their three-game slump.

Historical Encounters and Team Dynamics

In past encounters, the Bulldogs have held the upper hand, winning 7 out of their last 10 games against the Spartans. The most recent engagement in March 2023 saw UNC-Asheville clinching a victory with a final score of 66-62. Both teams, however, bring unique strengths to the court. The Bulldogs are averaging 81.7 points per game, underlining a strong offensive side. The Spartans, while trailing in scoring, lead in steals per game, offering a solid defensive strategy.

Where to Catch the Action

The game, scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET, can be followed on the CBS Sports App. For fans preferring online streaming, Fubo is a viable option, although regional restrictions may apply. This game is more than a match; it’s a battle of strategies, talents, and the sheer will to win.