Sports

Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:07 pm EST
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws

In a pivotal match for GSC women’s basketball, the Mississippi College Lady Choctaws have accomplished a formidable feat, upsetting the previously undefeated Lee University Lady Flames. The game concluded on Tuesday evening with a final scoreline reading 70-64 in favor of the Lady Choctaws, marking an unexpected turn in the conference.

Unforeseen Upset in GSC Basketball

The Lady Flames, who entered the game boasting an unblemished conference record of 7-0, found themselves now standing at 7-1. Their overall record has moved to 9-3. On the flip side, the Lady Choctaws’ victory has bolstered their conference record to 4-6 and their overall tally to 5-8.

Game Highlights and Key Players

The game kicked off with a low-scoring tie in the initial quarter. However, Mississippi College seized a decisive lead by halftime. The Lady Flames, led by Mallory Hampton’s impressive contribution of 29 points, mounted a spirited comeback in the third period. Despite their efforts, the Lady Choctaws maintained their lead, cementing their victory with successful free throws in the dying minutes of the game.

Team Performance and Future Outlook

The Lady Choctaws demonstrated a balanced attack, with Amelia Bell scoring 17 points, closely followed by Karly Ivy and Kyiah Julian. The Lady Flames, in contrast, grappled with a lower shooting percentage and were outrebounded, leading to their defeat. Coach Marty Rowe commended Mississippi College’s superior play and urgency, acknowledging the better team of the day. With this game behind them, the Lady Flames are set to continue their Mississippi journey against Delta State University.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Stanford Women's Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staff
Stanford Women's Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staf ...
