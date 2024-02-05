Unbeaten at Home: Hereford Pegasus Ladies Triumph Over Droitwich Spa

The home ground of Hereford Pegasus Ladies, the KGD Stadium, once again roared with the triumphant cheers of victory as the team secured a significant 3-1 win against Droitwich Spa. This victory marked the continuation of their unbeaten home record for the current football season, a testament to the team's skill, determination, and home ground advantage.

Commanding Performance in the West Midlands Regional Women's League

As part of the West Midlands Regional Women's League First Division (South), the match against Droitwich Spa was pivotal in building on Pegasus' momentum, following their previous 4-3 victory against Redditch United Women. The team's performance was commanding, with the trio, Emily Lewis, Roxana Dinescu, and Molly Powis, making significant contributions to the scoreline. This win also echoed the previous encounter with Droitwich Spa earlier in the season, where Pegasus emerged victorious in a League Cup match via penalties at the same venue.

A Game of Goals and Near Misses

The match started with an adrenaline-rushing moment in the 6th minute when Roxana Dinescu attempted a shot at the goal, only to be foiled by the agile Droitwich Spa's goalkeeper. However, Pegasus' spirits were undeterred, with Emily Lewis finding the back of the net in the 8th minute. Dinescu, not to be denied, scored twice, once in the 14th minute and again in the 31st minute, with assists from Emily Morgan and Molly Powis respectively. Droitwich Spa managed to put one on the scoreboard in the 46th minute, but their efforts to level the game remained futile.

Weathering the Storm

The second half of the match was played amid challenging windy conditions. Despite the weather, no additional goals were scored, and Pegasus held their lead to the final whistle, demonstrating their ability to adapt and perform under testing conditions. Elsewhere in the Herefordshire Women's League, Westfields secured a 5-3 win against Wellington, Marden Fusion Ladies clinched a 7-3 victory against Welland Ladies Reserves, and Belmont Wanderers Ladies fell 5-0 to Penybont United FC Ladies.