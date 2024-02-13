Unapologetic and Unfiltered: The Controversial Life of UFC Champion Sean Strickland

UFC Champion Sean Strickland: Unapologetic and Unfiltered

UFC's Middleweight Maverick

Sean Strickland, the former UFC middleweight champion, has been making headlines for his controversial comments and actions towards influencers and public figures. Known for his unapologetic and unfiltered demeanor, Strickland engaged in a sparring session turned unofficial fight with Sneako, exchanged heated words with Jake Paul, and challenged Bryce Hall to a violent spar. Despite the tension, Strickland does not currently have a fight booked following his recent title loss at UFC 297.

Feuding with the Famous

Strickland's feud with Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) began at a Power Slap event in Las Vegas when Strickland cussed out MGK, feeling disrespected by the musician's outfit. The altercation did not turn physical, thanks to Strickland's girlfriend who intervened to prevent further escalation. Strickland later expressed his disbelief upon learning about MGK's relationship with actress Megan Fox and reflected on the encounter in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

No Filter: Controversial Comments and Challenges

UFC Champion Sean Strickland has been called out by YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul for a $1 million fight offer. However, Strickland claims he was told by UFC bosses that he couldn't accept the offer due to legal reasons. Strickland expressed his willingness to fight Paul for free and criticized Paul for targeting a younger audience and not selling pay-per-view buys. Paul's manager responded, questioning the credibility of UFC's Chief Business Officer's statements.

Strickland's controversial behavior doesn't end with famous figures. He has admitted that he struggles with controlling his comments on podcasts and can make extreme statements. In October 2022, Strickland appeared on Brendan Schaub's Food Truck Diaries podcast and reflected on a deleted social media post where he said it would be his last podcast for a while as he was not stable enough to speak without advocating for extreme actions.

UFC Champion Sean Strickland continues to make waves in and out of the ring with his controversial comments and actions. While his future in the UFC remains uncertain, one thing is clear: Sean Strickland is a force to be reckoned with.