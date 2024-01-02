Unanticipated Star: Kyren Williams’s Standout Performance in the 2023 NFL Season

In a surprising twist of events, Kyren Williams, the running back for the Los Angeles Rams, emerged as a star player in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season. Williams, who had been a waiver-wire pickup, delivered an extraordinary performance against the Giants, scoring three touchdowns and accruing 30.1 PPR points. This exceptional showcase during the Fantasy Football Championships made Williams an invaluable asset for many managers.

Rising From the Ranks

Williams’s ascent to prominence was unanticipated. He began the season as the second running back on the Rams’ depth chart, behind Cam Akers. However, after grasping a golden opportunity in Week 1 and subsequent to the trade of Akers to the Vikings, Williams carved out a place for himself as a key player, averaging over 20 PPR points per game.

Defying Odds

Despite enduring multiple high-ankle sprains and having a modest rookie year as a fifth-round pick, Williams’s performance throughout the 2023 season was nothing short of remarkable. He scored at least 14 PPR points in 10 out of 12 games, demonstrating his consistency and prowess on the field.

The Future of Fantasy Football

Williams’s future in Fantasy Football sparks considerable intrigue. Analysts and players alike are debating how to appraise him for the 2024 season, given his unique profile and the potential for a regression akin to that of Dameon Pierce. The Coach McVay Show on November 27, 2023, highlighted Williams’s impressive return and standout performance in the win over the Arizona Cardinals. The show also touched upon the challenge the Cleveland Browns are likely to pose in the upcoming matchup.