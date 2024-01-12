en English
Australia

Unanticipated Defeats for Shelton and Korda in Australian Open Warm-Up Semi-Finals

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:32 am EST
Unanticipated Defeats for Shelton and Korda in Australian Open Warm-Up Semi-Finals

In a surprising turn of events, American tennis players Ben Shelton and Sebastian Korda fell short in the semi-finals of the Australian Open warm-up tournaments. This came as a shock to many, as these were the players who had been turning heads with their performances in recent times.

Taro Daniel Upsets Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton, currently ranked 16th in the world, has been a beacon of consistency over the past year. His triumphs included reaching the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park and the semi-finals at the U.S. Open. However, in the ASB Classic semi-final, he found himself undone by Japan’s Taro Daniel. Despite Shelton’s usually reliable service game, Daniel, ranked 74th, was able to secure a 7-5, 7-6(9) victory over him. Daniel, who held his serve throughout the match, described it as one of the more notable results of his career.

Daniel and Tabilo Set for ASB Classic Final

The other semi-final of the ASB Classic saw Alejandro Tabilo, a Chilean qualifier, triumph over sixth seed Arthur Fils with a score of 6-2, 7-5. This victory secured Tabilo’s spot in his first tour final since 2018, where he will face Taro Daniel.

Korda Fails to Advance in Adelaide International

On the other side of the equation, at the Adelaide International, Sebastian Korda fell to the 32nd ranked Jiri Lehecka. Despite being closely ranked, with Korda at 29th, Lehecka dominated the match, winning with a scoreline of 6-2, 6-1. Lehecka now advances to the final, where he will face either Jack Draper or the eighth seed Alexander Bublik.

Women’s Events Progress

In the women’s events, Jelena Ostapenko, former French Open champion, will face Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Adelaide semi-finals. Simultaneously, Daria Kasatkina and second seed Jessica Pegula will compete in another semi-final. The Hobart International will feature Elise Mertens against Daria Saville and Yuan Yue versus Emma Navarro in the semi-finals. These matches are critical in the players’ preparation for the Australian Open, which is set to commence on Sunday.

0
Australia Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

