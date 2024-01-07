en English
Sports

UMKC Triumphs Over Portland State in College Basketball Showdown

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:08 am EST
In a gripping college basketball showdown, the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) clinched a decisive 83-67 victory over Portland State. The game statistics offered a riveting narrative of two teams with starkly different performances.

Contrasting Performances

UMKC outshone Portland State with a superior field goal percentage of .477 against .356, accentuating their dominance in the game. Their free-throw percentage stood at an impressive .800, dwarfing Portland State’s .679. The three-point attempts also highlighted the gulf between the teams. UMKC made 9 out of 22 attempts, marking a .409 success rate, while Portland State managed only 6 successful shots out of 21 attempts, a success rate of .286.

Key Players and their Contributions

UMKC’s triumph was orchestrated by standout performances from key players. Mukeba from UMKC was the game’s high scorer with 18 points, ably supported by his teammate Courseault, who put up 13 points. On the other hand, Portland State’s top scorer was Allen, who managed 16 points, with Saterfield contributing 11 points.

Defensive Efforts and Ball Handling

UMKC’s defensive prowess was evident in their 8 blocked shots, with Andrews and Faas each blocking 2 shots. In contrast, Portland State did not record any blocked shots. When it came to ball handling, UMKC outperformed Portland State again, with fewer turnovers (8) against Portland State’s 12. Both teams showed similar aggression in steals, with UMKC making 5 and Portland State just 3.

The game, attended by 1,030 spectators, highlighted the brilliance of UMKC’s strategy and execution, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

