UMass Minutemen Vs. Duquesne Dukes: A-10 Conference Play Kicks Off with High-Stakes Matchup

The UMass Minutemen are gearing up to face the Duquesne Dukes in a riveting college basketball matchup at the William D. Mullins Center. The game, slated for January 3, 2024, marks the opening of the A-10 conference play for both teams. With a 9-3 record, UMass enters the game as slight favorites, while the Dukes will be looking to upset the odds.

In the Arena of Stats and Odds

The Minutemen’s impressive 8-4-0 record against the spread this season is hard to overlook. They have consistently scored above their opponents’ average points allowed, demonstrating a robust offensive strategy. The Dukes, on the other hand, have a less impressive track record against the spread at 4-8-0, and have only once covered the spread as underdogs greater than 1.5 points.

A High-Scoring Affair on the Cards?

Both teams have a tendency to rack up points. UMass averages a commendable 84.1 points per game, while Duquesne is not far behind with 77.8 points per game. The over/under for the game is set at a substantial 155.5 points, hinting at a potentially high-scoring affair.

Players to Watch

Player prop information suggests key contributions from players like Matt Cross and Josh Cohen for UMass, and Jimmy Clark III and Dae Dae Grant for Duquesne. These athletes will be under the spotlight, their performances potentially tipping the scale in their team’s favor.

Betting information and odds, courtesy of sportsbooks such as FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetMGM, add an extra layer of intrigue to this much-anticipated matchup.