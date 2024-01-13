en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Hockey

UMass Minutemen Secure Victory Over Merrimack Warriors in HEA Matchup

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:43 pm EST
UMass Minutemen Secure Victory Over Merrimack Warriors in HEA Matchup

It was a clash of titans in the Hockey East Association (HEA) matchup as the University of Massachusetts (UMass) Minutemen hockey team squared off against the Merrimack Warriors. The thrilling face-off ended in a 4-3 victory for UMass, a feat that was nothing short of a dramatic saga of ice and strategy.

A Dynamic Second Period

The second period was the defining moment of the game, a period that saw the Minutemen bounce back from a season lull with a robust offensive push. This surge was led by the duo of junior Ryan Lautenbach and freshman Dans Locmelis. Lautenbach, with a knack for netting the puck, scored his seventh goal of the season, providing the necessary momentum for the team. Locmelis, who recently returned from the World Juniors, demonstrated his mettle by contributing a key goal. Together, they engineered a two-goal series that put UMass ahead in the game, a lead they were able to maintain.

Warriors’ Efforts Fall Short

Despite the valiant efforts of the Warriors, they couldn’t quite catch up with the Minutemen. A sneaky goal by junior Matt Copponi and a power-play goal by Ben Brar highlighted their offensive efforts, but it was not enough to outscore UMass. Even with these attempts, the Minutemen’s defense, led by freshman goalie, Michael Hrabal, stood resolutely against the onslaught.

Goalies in the Spotlight

It was a challenging period for both teams’ goalies, each facing a barrage of shots. UMass’s freshman goalie, Michael Hrabal, faced a challenging period but performed admirably, especially during penalty kills. On the other side of the rink, Merrimack’s senior goalie, Zachary Borgiel, was tested with seven shots on goal. Despite saving five, his efforts couldn’t prevent the Minutemen’s victory.

Both teams are now gearing up for a rematch at Lawler Rink in North Andover, the home ground of the Merrimack Warriors. The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m., promising another evening of high-energy hockey and strategic plays.

0
Hockey Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Hockey

See more
6 hours ago
NHL Central Scouting Bureau Releases 2024 Mid-Season Draft Rankings
The anticipation leading up to the 2024 National Hockey League (NHL) Draft has hit fever pitch, with the release of the NHL Central Scouting Bureau’s mid-season draft rankings. The spotlight is shining brightly on the top prospects, revealing a fierce competition among North American skaters and goaltenders. An Overview of the Rankings Leading the North
NHL Central Scouting Bureau Releases 2024 Mid-Season Draft Rankings
Seattle Kraken Triumphs Over Washington Capitals with a 4-1 Win
24 hours ago
Seattle Kraken Triumphs Over Washington Capitals with a 4-1 Win
Senators' Struggles Continue as Forsberg Exits, Marking Fifth Consecutive Loss
1 day ago
Senators' Struggles Continue as Forsberg Exits, Marking Fifth Consecutive Loss
La Salle Institute's Cadets for Vets: A Game for a Cause
11 hours ago
La Salle Institute's Cadets for Vets: A Game for a Cause
Malvern Winter Classic Returns: High School Hockey Event Makes a Comeback
12 hours ago
Malvern Winter Classic Returns: High School Hockey Event Makes a Comeback
Youth Hockey Coach Faces Suspension for Profanity-Laden Tirade
14 hours ago
Youth Hockey Coach Faces Suspension for Profanity-Laden Tirade
Latest Headlines
World News
Diet's Significant Role in Health: Current Research and Insights
25 seconds
Diet's Significant Role in Health: Current Research and Insights
Bananas: The Secret Weapon for Athletes' Recovery and Focus
33 seconds
Bananas: The Secret Weapon for Athletes' Recovery and Focus
Sudden Death of Keke Driver in Delta State: A Community in Mourning
1 min
Sudden Death of Keke Driver in Delta State: A Community in Mourning
Uttrup Ludwig Triumphs in Stage 2 of Santos Tour Down Under
2 mins
Uttrup Ludwig Triumphs in Stage 2 of Santos Tour Down Under
Sheikh Hasina Reaffirms Bangladesh's Path to Prosperity: Election Manifesto Revealed
2 mins
Sheikh Hasina Reaffirms Bangladesh's Path to Prosperity: Election Manifesto Revealed
Denver Nuggets' Coach Reflects on High-Scoring NBA Season and Upcoming Challenges
3 mins
Denver Nuggets' Coach Reflects on High-Scoring NBA Season and Upcoming Challenges
Anticipation and Uncertainty: Uganda Braces for High-Profile Events and Developments
3 mins
Anticipation and Uncertainty: Uganda Braces for High-Profile Events and Developments
Florida Pickleball Community Rallies for AEDs in Parks After Tragedy
4 mins
Florida Pickleball Community Rallies for AEDs in Parks After Tragedy
Dunkley Byelection: A Political Turning Point Amid Economic Pressures
4 mins
Dunkley Byelection: A Political Turning Point Amid Economic Pressures
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app