en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Hockey

UMass Goaltender Hrabal Steers Czech Republic to Victory in IIHF Quarterfinals

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST
UMass Goaltender Hrabal Steers Czech Republic to Victory in IIHF Quarterfinals

In an unforeseen turn of events in the IIHF World Junior Championship, UMass goaltender Michael Hrabal showcased an extraordinary performance, pushing the Czech Republic to a 3-2 victory against Canada in the quarterfinals. Hrabal, recognized for his decorated UMass goalie mask, made 28 saves, including a pivotal one in the final period. His exceptional performance won him the Player of the Game title by the IIHF.

Stepping Up To The Plate

The Prague native, standing at 6-foot-6, was the second goaltender picked in the NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes. His freshman year performance at UMass has been impressive, with a 2.67 goals-against average (GAA). Hrabal’s arrival at UMass was expedited due to the team losing two goalies to the transfer portal after a disappointing season. His UMass teammate, Dans Locmelis, who captains the Latvian team and is a Bruins draftee, scored twice against Team USA earlier in the tournament.

An Unforgettable Match

The Czech Republic established an initial lead with two goals in the first period. Canada, however, quickly retaliated with two goals of their own in the second period. The game’s decisive moment came when Jakub Stancl scored with just 11.7 seconds remaining, clinching the victory for the Czechs.

Moving Forward

The triumph propels the Czech team into the semifinals, scheduled for Thursday. The precise timing and opponent are still to be announced. This victory marks a significant milestone for the Czech Republic team and for goalie Michael Hrabal, whose skill and determination were critical to their success.

0
Hockey Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Axel Sandin Pellikka: The Rising Titan of Swedish Hockey

By Salman Khan

NHL Season Intensifies: Teams Battle for Playoff Positioning

By Salman Khan

Philadelphia Flyers' Management Signals Shift with Public-Facing Approach

By Salman Khan

A New Chapter in New York: Covering NHL for The Athletic

By Salman Khan

Oman Unveils 'Hockey Oman,' a New International Sports Complex ...
@Hockey · 3 hours
Oman Unveils 'Hockey Oman,' a New International Sports Complex ...
heart comment 0
Ottawa Senators Eye Veteran Forward, Rangers Weigh Options as NHL Trade Deadline Approaches

By Salman Khan

Ottawa Senators Eye Veteran Forward, Rangers Weigh Options as NHL Trade Deadline Approaches
Navigating the NHL DFS Landscape: January 2, 2024 Insights

By Salman Khan

Navigating the NHL DFS Landscape: January 2, 2024 Insights
Backup Goalies: The Unsung Heroes of the NHL

By Salman Khan

Backup Goalies: The Unsung Heroes of the NHL
Ottawa Senators Seek to Bolster Penalty Kill Performance: A Deep Dive

By Salman Khan

Ottawa Senators Seek to Bolster Penalty Kill Performance: A Deep Dive
Latest Headlines
World News
Insulin Price Cap to Benefit Millions of Americans
21 seconds
Insulin Price Cap to Benefit Millions of Americans
Nikki Haley's Super PAC Targets Ron DeSantis over China Stance
22 seconds
Nikki Haley's Super PAC Targets Ron DeSantis over China Stance
Alan Angels Aims for Success in IMPACT/TNA, Inspired by Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo
22 seconds
Alan Angels Aims for Success in IMPACT/TNA, Inspired by Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo
Ryan Moloney: A Triumph Over Spinal Surgery and the Return of 'Neighbours'
22 seconds
Ryan Moloney: A Triumph Over Spinal Surgery and the Return of 'Neighbours'
Pakistan Mourns the Loss of Veteran Politician Sartaj Aziz
29 seconds
Pakistan Mourns the Loss of Veteran Politician Sartaj Aziz
Boston Red Sox Unveil 2024 Season Schedule: Spring Training, Open House and More
31 seconds
Boston Red Sox Unveil 2024 Season Schedule: Spring Training, Open House and More
Faridpur-4 Election: A Tough Battle Ahead for Kazi Zafarullah
31 seconds
Faridpur-4 Election: A Tough Battle Ahead for Kazi Zafarullah
Treadmill vs. Elliptical: The Ultimate Cardio Showdown
1 min
Treadmill vs. Elliptical: The Ultimate Cardio Showdown
Maine's Political Landscape: Ballot Access, Deadlines, and Trump's Ineligibility
1 min
Maine's Political Landscape: Ballot Access, Deadlines, and Trump's Ineligibility
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
31 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
35 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
38 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
45 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app