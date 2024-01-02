UMass Goaltender Hrabal Steers Czech Republic to Victory in IIHF Quarterfinals

In an unforeseen turn of events in the IIHF World Junior Championship, UMass goaltender Michael Hrabal showcased an extraordinary performance, pushing the Czech Republic to a 3-2 victory against Canada in the quarterfinals. Hrabal, recognized for his decorated UMass goalie mask, made 28 saves, including a pivotal one in the final period. His exceptional performance won him the Player of the Game title by the IIHF.

Stepping Up To The Plate

The Prague native, standing at 6-foot-6, was the second goaltender picked in the NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes. His freshman year performance at UMass has been impressive, with a 2.67 goals-against average (GAA). Hrabal’s arrival at UMass was expedited due to the team losing two goalies to the transfer portal after a disappointing season. His UMass teammate, Dans Locmelis, who captains the Latvian team and is a Bruins draftee, scored twice against Team USA earlier in the tournament.

An Unforgettable Match

The Czech Republic established an initial lead with two goals in the first period. Canada, however, quickly retaliated with two goals of their own in the second period. The game’s decisive moment came when Jakub Stancl scored with just 11.7 seconds remaining, clinching the victory for the Czechs.

Moving Forward

The triumph propels the Czech team into the semifinals, scheduled for Thursday. The precise timing and opponent are still to be announced. This victory marks a significant milestone for the Czech Republic team and for goalie Michael Hrabal, whose skill and determination were critical to their success.