en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Umar Sadiq Sidelined: Nigeria Faces Setback Ahead of Africa Cup of Nations

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:15 pm EST
Umar Sadiq Sidelined: Nigeria Faces Setback Ahead of Africa Cup of Nations

In a significant development ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, Umar Sadiq, a key striker for Real Sociedad and the Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles, has been sidelined due to an injury. This unexpected turn of events occurred during a training session on Thursday, in the run-up to Nigeria’s first match against Equatorial Guinea.

Impact of Sadiq’s Absence

The injury has sent a ripple of concern through the Nigerian camp. According to the report by ‘El Partidazo de COPE’, the full impact of Sadiq’s absence might be substantial, given his pivotal role in the team’s offensive strategies. His absence has undoubtedly dealt a blow to the Super Eagles, especially considering his impressive track record of 22 official appearances this season, during which he scored two goals and provided one assist.

Uncertainty Looms Over Nigeria’s Campaign

While the exact extent of Sadiq’s injury remains unclear, initial reports suggest that he is likely to be out of action for at least three weeks. This development casts a shadow of uncertainty over Nigeria’s campaign in the Africa Cup of Nations. In this critical juncture, Super Eagles’ coach Jose Peseiro faces the challenge of ensuring the team’s performance in the absence of one of their key players.

Filling the Void

With Sadiq out, the Super Eagles will now look towards Victor Osimhen to lead Nigeria’s frontline against Equatorial Guinea at the Ebimpé Olympic Stadium. Cyriel Dessers is expected to fill in for Sadiq in the team. Meanwhile, Sadiq is anticipated to return to Spain for further treatment by Real Sociedad’s medical team.

As the Super Eagles face the mounting injury crisis, the question remains: Will they manage to overcome this setback and shine in the Africa Cup of Nations?

0
Africa Nigeria Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
14 mins ago
Botswana Football League in Crisis: Leadership Changes and Boycotts
The tranquility of the Botswana Football League (BFL) has been shattered as its leadership faces a tumultuous phase marked by shifts, conflicts, and boycotts. This crisis has left the BFL grappling with internal turmoil as it navigates the troubled waters of change and disagreement among its constituents. Leadership Uncertainty The recent events have cast a
Botswana Football League in Crisis: Leadership Changes and Boycotts
Rescue Operation Underway as Al-Shabaab Takes Hostages Following UN Helicopter Crash
59 mins ago
Rescue Operation Underway as Al-Shabaab Takes Hostages Following UN Helicopter Crash
Anne Innis Dagg: The Trailblazer in Giraffe Conservation
2 hours ago
Anne Innis Dagg: The Trailblazer in Giraffe Conservation
Uganda to Host Additional IGAD Summit: A Testament to Growing Diplomatic Role
18 mins ago
Uganda to Host Additional IGAD Summit: A Testament to Growing Diplomatic Role
Somaliland Takes Bold Leap in Tech Development with 5G Launch
25 mins ago
Somaliland Takes Bold Leap in Tech Development with 5G Launch
Eritrean Footballers' Flight from Oppression: The Unspoken Crisis
55 mins ago
Eritrean Footballers' Flight from Oppression: The Unspoken Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
AFL Legend Kevin Sheedy Swaps Football for Real Estate: Markets Luxury Melbourne Properties
1 min
AFL Legend Kevin Sheedy Swaps Football for Real Estate: Markets Luxury Melbourne Properties
Sam LaPorta's Road to Recovery: Optimism for Playoff Game Return
4 mins
Sam LaPorta's Road to Recovery: Optimism for Playoff Game Return
Gladiators Reboot: A New Generation Steps into the Arena
5 mins
Gladiators Reboot: A New Generation Steps into the Arena
St. Johns County Commissioner Krista Joseph: A Controversial Speech and the Battle for First Amendment Rights
6 mins
St. Johns County Commissioner Krista Joseph: A Controversial Speech and the Battle for First Amendment Rights
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to OSP
6 mins
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to OSP
Innovative Breakthrough: Genetically Engineered Stem Cells to Evade Immune Rejection
6 mins
Innovative Breakthrough: Genetically Engineered Stem Cells to Evade Immune Rejection
Irish Lawyer Reveals Disturbing Casualty Figures in Palestine
9 mins
Irish Lawyer Reveals Disturbing Casualty Figures in Palestine
Uganda to Host Major International Summit: The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) 2024
11 mins
Uganda to Host Major International Summit: The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) 2024
Labour Leader Starmer's Qatar-Funded Private Jet Trip Raises Eyebrows
11 mins
Labour Leader Starmer's Qatar-Funded Private Jet Trip Raises Eyebrows
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app