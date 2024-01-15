en English
Malaysia

Umar Osman’s NCAA Admission Delay: Setback or Advantage?

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
Umar Osman’s NCAA Admission Delay: Setback or Advantage?

In a recent development, the Malaysian national 400-metre record holder, Umar Osman, has faced an unexpected hurdle on his path to studying at Auburn University in the United States. Following in the footsteps of sprinter colleague Muhammad Azeem Fahmi, Umar was set back due to a late approval from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Delayed NCAA Approval

The news of his delayed acceptance was relayed through Muhammad Azeem’s coach, Ken Harnden. The NCAA’s approval arrived two days post the deadline of the admission period, pushing Umar to wait for the next intake session in August.

Setback or Advantage?

Despite the disappointment, the 20-year-old athlete from Johor interprets the situation as a potential edge. The delay would allow him to concentrate more on his training and rehabilitation, potentially enhancing his performance in the upcoming events.

Umar’s Unwavering Sprinting Record

Umar made waves in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games held in Cambodia in May, where he shattered the national record with a time of 46.34 seconds. This impressive feat eclipsed the previous record set by Mohd Zaiful Zainal Abidin back in 2001. Further, Umar managed to break his own national record twice within 24 hours at the 2023 Universiade in Chengdu, China. The athlete clocked times of 46.33 and 46.09 seconds, catapulting him into the finals.

Malaysia Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

