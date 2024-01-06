Ultra Marathoner Runs 1,008 km from Indore to Ayodhya: A Journey of Faith and Endurance

22-year-old ultra marathoner, Karthik Joshi, began his 1,008 km run from Indore, Madhya Pradesh to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh yesterday, aiming to reach the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple by January 22. This 14-day journey, inspired by Lord Ram’s 14 years in exile, a narrative from Hindu mythology, is symbolic of Joshi’s devotion and commitment to his faith. Joshi, an experienced ultra marathoner, has intentionally increased the route’s length from the actual 945 km to 1,008 km, a number considered auspicious in Sanatan Hindu culture.

Indore’s Milkha Singh

Joshi’s commendable endeavor has not gone unnoticed. Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, both saw him off with saffron flags and chants of ‘Jai Jai Siya Ram.’ Vijayvargiya even likened Joshi to ‘Indore’s Milkha Singh,’ a nod to the legendary Indian athlete.

Running with a Message

More than just a physical challenge, Joshi’s ultra marathon is laced with a deeper message. He aims to inspire the youth to emulate the virtues of patience and restraint as exemplified by Lord Ram. The run, a testament to Joshi’s dedication and endurance, mirrors the teachings of Lord Ram, providing a tangible and powerful symbol for the youth to follow.

Prepared for the Journey

Joshi is not undertaking this journey alone. He will be accompanied by a team of seven, in various vehicles, including an ambulance, to ensure his wellbeing throughout the run. With a plan to cover 72 km daily, Joshi is prepared for the physical demands of the journey, but more importantly, he is committed to the spiritual and symbolic significance of his run.