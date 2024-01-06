en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Ultra Marathoner Runs 1,008 km from Indore to Ayodhya: A Journey of Faith and Endurance

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:18 am EST
Ultra Marathoner Runs 1,008 km from Indore to Ayodhya: A Journey of Faith and Endurance

22-year-old ultra marathoner, Karthik Joshi, began his 1,008 km run from Indore, Madhya Pradesh to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh yesterday, aiming to reach the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple by January 22. This 14-day journey, inspired by Lord Ram’s 14 years in exile, a narrative from Hindu mythology, is symbolic of Joshi’s devotion and commitment to his faith. Joshi, an experienced ultra marathoner, has intentionally increased the route’s length from the actual 945 km to 1,008 km, a number considered auspicious in Sanatan Hindu culture.

Indore’s Milkha Singh

Joshi’s commendable endeavor has not gone unnoticed. Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, both saw him off with saffron flags and chants of ‘Jai Jai Siya Ram.’ Vijayvargiya even likened Joshi to ‘Indore’s Milkha Singh,’ a nod to the legendary Indian athlete.

Running with a Message

More than just a physical challenge, Joshi’s ultra marathon is laced with a deeper message. He aims to inspire the youth to emulate the virtues of patience and restraint as exemplified by Lord Ram. The run, a testament to Joshi’s dedication and endurance, mirrors the teachings of Lord Ram, providing a tangible and powerful symbol for the youth to follow.

Prepared for the Journey

Joshi is not undertaking this journey alone. He will be accompanied by a team of seven, in various vehicles, including an ambulance, to ensure his wellbeing throughout the run. With a plan to cover 72 km daily, Joshi is prepared for the physical demands of the journey, but more importantly, he is committed to the spiritual and symbolic significance of his run.

0
India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
1 min ago
Pravaig Dynamics Demands New FIR Over Fatal EV Trial Accident in Rajaji Tiger Reserve
In a tragic turn of events, an electric vehicle (EV) trial by Bengaluru-based startup Pravaig Dynamics in Uttarakhand’s Rajaji Tiger Reserve ended in disaster, leading to the demise of two forest rangers and a woman warden currently reported missing. This unfortunate incident also resulted in five other individuals sustaining injuries and subsequent hospitalization. Allegations and
Pravaig Dynamics Demands New FIR Over Fatal EV Trial Accident in Rajaji Tiger Reserve
Kerala Government Prepares for Assembly Session, Approves Ex Gratia, and Gears Up for Republic Day
8 mins ago
Kerala Government Prepares for Assembly Session, Approves Ex Gratia, and Gears Up for Republic Day
Virat Kohli Unveils Luxurious Holiday Home: A Balance between Work and Personal Life
10 mins ago
Virat Kohli Unveils Luxurious Holiday Home: A Balance between Work and Personal Life
Congress Declines Temple Invite: A Political Move or Cultural Prudence?
3 mins ago
Congress Declines Temple Invite: A Political Move or Cultural Prudence?
ANI Technologies Records 42% Revenue Growth Amid Challenges
7 mins ago
ANI Technologies Records 42% Revenue Growth Amid Challenges
Andhra Pradesh Records More Female Voters than Male: ECI Chief Rajiv Kumar
7 mins ago
Andhra Pradesh Records More Female Voters than Male: ECI Chief Rajiv Kumar
Latest Headlines
World News
Groundbreaking Gender Affirming Care Clinic Opens in Ontario
57 seconds
Groundbreaking Gender Affirming Care Clinic Opens in Ontario
Detroit Lions to Host First Home Playoff in 30 Years: Amon-Ra St. Brown Calls for Intense Fan Support
2 mins
Detroit Lions to Host First Home Playoff in 30 Years: Amon-Ra St. Brown Calls for Intense Fan Support
Victor Osimhen Squashes Transfer Rumors: 'I'm Committed to Napoli'
3 mins
Victor Osimhen Squashes Transfer Rumors: 'I'm Committed to Napoli'
Ramallah Stands with South Africa: A Gathering of Solidarity around Mandela's Statue
3 mins
Ramallah Stands with South Africa: A Gathering of Solidarity around Mandela's Statue
Congress Declines Temple Invite: A Political Move or Cultural Prudence?
3 mins
Congress Declines Temple Invite: A Political Move or Cultural Prudence?
Rory McIlroy Determined to Break Major Championship Drought in 2024
5 mins
Rory McIlroy Determined to Break Major Championship Drought in 2024
Trump Considers Delivering Closing Argument: A Test of Strategy or Desperation?
5 mins
Trump Considers Delivering Closing Argument: A Test of Strategy or Desperation?
Kamloops City Council to Quantify Burden of Offloaded Provincial Responsibilities
5 mins
Kamloops City Council to Quantify Burden of Offloaded Provincial Responsibilities
Concerns Over SecDef Austin's Hospitalization and Nationwide Developments
5 mins
Concerns Over SecDef Austin's Hospitalization and Nationwide Developments
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
1 hour
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
2 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
2 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app