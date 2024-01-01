en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Ulster’s Narrow Victory Over Leinster: A Game of Precision and Grit

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:43 pm EST
Ulster’s Narrow Victory Over Leinster: A Game of Precision and Grit

In a riveting Pro14 rugby clash, Ulster emerged triumphant against Leinster with a razor-thin margin of 22-21. Despite missing key players James Ryan and Jimmy O’Brien due to last-minute drop-outs, Leinster managed to dominate the game, holding 76% control within Ulster’s half and maintaining a stronghold on the possession. Nevertheless, Ulster’s clinical precision, led by out-half Billy Burns, turned the tables in their favor.

Billy Burns: Ulster’s Game Changer

Billy Burns, Ulster’s out-half, delivered a stellar performance in attacking kicking, serving as the catalyst for all three of Ulster’s tries. His strategic cross kicks played a crucial role in setting up the pivotal score for Jacob Stockdale. Despite Leinster’s stronghold on both possession and territory, Burns’ masterful game management and attacking precision led the way for Ulster’s victory.

Leinster’s Uncharacteristic Start

Leinster’s initial efforts were deemed uncharacteristically soft. The team’s early misstep in a scrum penalty enabled Ulster to draw first blood by opening the scoring. However, Leinster quickly bounced back with a try from Cian Healy and another fortunate score off the crossbar. Despite their faltering start, Leinster managed to maintain a closely contested game.

The Final Whistle: Ulster’s Defiant Stand

The match’s concluding moments were charged with tension as Leinster mounted a late surge. A maul-driven try by Dan Sheehan and a successful penalty conversion by Harry Byrne brought Leinster tantalizingly close to a comeback. Nevertheless, Ulster’s players, particularly Sean Reffell and Tom O’Toole, showcased impressive grit and resilience. Ulster successfully held onto their lead, marking a pivotal victory that could serve as a launchpad for their season.

0
Ireland Rugby Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Injuries and Errors Mark Connacht's Victory Over Munster

By Salman Khan

New Year's Day Charity Swim in Bray: A Splash for a Cause

By BNN Correspondents

Richard Walsh: A Lifelong Commitment to Kerins O'Rahillys Culminates in Presidency

By Salman Khan

Irish Novels of 2024: A Literary Voyage Across Genres

By BNN Correspondents

Muireann Bradley: A Rising Star at Jools Holland's Hootenanny ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 13 mins
Muireann Bradley: A Rising Star at Jools Holland's Hootenanny ...
heart comment 0
Ryan Tubridy Takes Pay Cut for New Venture with Virgin Radio UK

By BNN Correspondents

Ryan Tubridy Takes Pay Cut for New Venture with Virgin Radio UK
Ulster Defeats Leinster in an Unforeseen Turn of Events

By Salman Khan

Ulster Defeats Leinster in an Unforeseen Turn of Events
New Year’s Triumph: Connacht Bests Munster in Inter-Provincial Rugby Showdown

By Salman Khan

New Year's Triumph: Connacht Bests Munster in Inter-Provincial Rugby Showdown
Former FAI President Pat Quigley Dies, Leaving a Lasting Legacy on Irish Football

By Salman Khan

Former FAI President Pat Quigley Dies, Leaving a Lasting Legacy on Irish Football
Latest Headlines
World News
Injuries and Errors Mark Connacht's Victory Over Munster
12 seconds
Injuries and Errors Mark Connacht's Victory Over Munster
Richard Walsh: A Lifelong Commitment to Kerins O'Rahillys Culminates in Presidency
42 seconds
Richard Walsh: A Lifelong Commitment to Kerins O'Rahillys Culminates in Presidency
Study Reveals American Voters' Willingness to Overlook Democratic Norms
47 seconds
Study Reveals American Voters' Willingness to Overlook Democratic Norms
Riad Turk: Remembering Syria’s Nelson Mandela
55 seconds
Riad Turk: Remembering Syria’s Nelson Mandela
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
2 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Mia Tindall, Zara Tindall's Daughter, Steals Spotlight at Cheltenham Races
3 mins
Mia Tindall, Zara Tindall's Daughter, Steals Spotlight at Cheltenham Races
Vanilla Ice and Politics Take Center Stage at Trump's Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve Gala
3 mins
Vanilla Ice and Politics Take Center Stage at Trump's Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve Gala
Navigating Grief: The Ottobre Family's Journey After Losing Their Daughter to Brain Cancer
3 mins
Navigating Grief: The Ottobre Family's Journey After Losing Their Daughter to Brain Cancer
Generation Z Stakes Claim in U.S. Politics: A Push for Younger Representation
3 mins
Generation Z Stakes Claim in U.S. Politics: A Push for Younger Representation
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
2 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
2 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
2 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app