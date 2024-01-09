en English
Ulster Grand Prix: A Historic Race Mired in Challenges, Won’t Return in 2024

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:13 pm EST
Ulster Grand Prix: A Historic Race Mired in Challenges, Won't Return in 2024

Breaking in the early days of 2024, the Ulster Grand Prix, once crowned as one of the swiftest road races globally, will not stage a comeback this year. The last race of this grand event was held in 2019, featuring the triumph of Peter Hickman with a staggering seven race wins. However, the race has been haunted by ongoing financial and operational hurdles which have resulted in its persistent absence.

The Reasons Behind the Absence

The Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club (DDMC), the body responsible for the organization of the race, has pointed to ‘ongoing insurance issues’ and a ‘lack of sufficient time to find a solution to these challenges’ as key reasons for the event’s cancellation. These issues have been instrumental in keeping the iconic race off the calendar for consecutive years since its last appearance.

The Impact of Covid-19 and Financial Struggles

Further exacerbating the situation has been the Covid-19 pandemic, a global crisis that significantly impacted the Ulster Grand Prix. The DDMC has not remained untouched by financial difficulties either, having accumulated debts of approximately £300,000. These monetary challenges paved the way for a winding-up order and an eventual forced liquidation in 2020.

Failed Revival Attempts

Despite the grim circumstances, the race’s centenary year in 2022 saw the Revival Racing Club attempting to breathe new life into the event. However, their efforts fell short as they were unable to secure the necessary support to resurrect the historic race.

Yet, all hope is not lost for the Ulster Grand Prix. The DDMC has reiterated its commitment to bringing back the iconic race in the future, a beacon of hope for all motorcycle racing enthusiasts worldwide.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

