Ulrika Jonsson Criticizes Ex-Lover Sven Goran Eriksson Amid His Cancer Battle

TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson has roused a storm with her public criticism of ex-lover and former England football manager, Sven Goran Eriksson, labelling him as ‘not a decent person.’ Her comments, now deleted from Instagram, come in the wake of Eriksson’s revelation of his terminal pancreatic cancer diagnosis. Eriksson, 75, has voiced his fear of having just one year left to live, a prognosis following a fall and five minor strokes.

Under Scrutiny: The Eriksson-Jonsson Affair

The pair’s relationship dates back to when Eriksson was committed to Italian lawyer Nancy Dell’Olio. The publicized affair between Jonsson and Eriksson has since been a topic of much debate and speculation. Dell’Olio expressed shock and sadness upon learning the gravity of Eriksson’s condition, despite being previously aware of his health issues.

Sven Eriksson’s Health Battle

Eriksson, who helmed the England football team from 2001 to 2006, has been candid about his health struggles. The initial news of his health problems came to light after he collapsed post a run last year and consequently relinquished his role as a sporting director in Sweden. Despite the grim diagnosis, Eriksson has shown a fighting spirit, making it clear that he intends to cherish every day he has left.

Public Fallout: Jonsson Versus Eriksson

Jonsson’s disparaging remarks about Eriksson have triggered public backlash, with critics condemning her for her timing and insensitivity. The controversy has overshadowed Eriksson’s health news, turning the spotlight instead onto the discord between the two public figures. As the furor continues to grow, it remains to be seen how this situation will further unfold.