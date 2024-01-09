UL Ragin’ Cajuns Navigate Tough Road Trip with Eyes on Redemption Against Troy

The University of Louisiana’s women’s basketball team, the Ragin’ Cajuns, are in the midst of a challenging road trip, spanning four cities. Despite the strenuous journey, Coach Garry Brodhead remains hopeful about his team’s progress, especially following a mixed start with a triumphant win over Old Dominion and a heart-wrenching overtime loss to James Madison.

Awaiting the Trojan Challenge

As the Ragin’ Cajuns gear up to face Troy at the imposing Trojan Arena, Brodhead is cognizant of the uphill task ahead. Troy, recovering from a sluggish start to the season, is not to be underestimated with its roster of skilled players, including ex-Cajun Makayia Hallmon. The previous face-off between the Cajuns and Troy culminated in a narrow defeat for UL, marred by a contentious intentional foul that slipped past the referees’ eyes.

Emerging Players on the Radar

Brodhead’s strategy leans on the potential of emerging players like Brandi Williams, Jaylyn James, and freshman Uniyah Franklin to infuse fresh vigor into the team. Williams, who recently netted a cool 20 points against James Madison, is a force to reckon with on the court. James, on the other hand, is making a strong comeback after an injury-plagued high school tenure, earning praise for her aggressive play. Franklin, despite being new to the team, has displayed remarkable confidence and adaptability, notwithstanding a few trip-related glitches. Brodhead anticipates an upswing in Franklin’s rebounding skills as she gains more on-court experience.

Eyeing Redemption Against Troy

While the road trip has been rigorous, the Ragin’ Cajuns are not backing down. Instead, they are channeling their energies towards their upcoming game against Troy, seeking redemption for their previous narrow defeat. With their eyes firmly set on the prize and the resolve to overcome any obstacle in their path, the Ragin’ Cajuns are ready to show what they’re truly made of.