UK Lawmakers Push for New Law to Tackle Unlawful Entry at Soccer Matches

In the wake of escalating disorder and safety incidents at soccer matches, British lawmakers are pushing for the creation of a new criminal offense: unlawful entry at soccer games. This initiative comes in response to the chaos witnessed during the Euro 2020 final at Wembley and the 2022 Champions League final involving Liverpool supporters.

A Call for Improved Safety Measures

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee recently published a report titled “Safety at major sporting events”. The report highlighted an increase in tailgating and unauthorized entries at high-profile matches, which has led to overcrowding and safety risks. The committee, led by Caroline Dinenage, has urged the government to back the Unauthorised Entry to Football Matches Bill, which would authorize Football Banning Orders as a deterrent.

‘Disgraceful’ Treatment of Liverpool Fans

The committee has strongly criticized the treatment of Liverpool fans by French authorities during the Champions League final, branding it as ‘disgraceful’. The report emphasizes the negative impact of foreign police attitudes towards UK fans, and calls for better collaboration between UK and overseas police to enhance sports event safety, both domestically and internationally.

Financial Contributions and Centralized System for Reporting

The report suggests that sports bodies should bolster their financial contributions to fan safety outside stadiums. It also proposes the establishment of a centralized system for reporting discrimination and antisocial behavior at events. This move is intended to address the rise in disorder at football matches post-pandemic, particularly incidents involving ticketless fans who follow genuine supporters and barge through turnstiles.