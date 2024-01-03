en English
South Africa

UJ Sport Awards 2023: Matsoso and Mbisha Shine as Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 pm EST
UJ Sport Awards 2023: Matsoso and Mbisha Shine as Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year

University of Johannesburg (UJ) honored Tsebo Matsoso and Joviale Mbisha as the Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year 2023 respectively, at the UJ Sport Awards held on November 21, 2023. Both are first-year students who displayed remarkable prowess at the FISU World University Championships in Chengdu, China, amassing medals and contributing significantly to Team South Africa’s success.

Matsoso and Mbisha: The Rising Stars

Winning a gold and a bronze, Matsoso traversed a path of victory, while Mbisha stood tall on the podium with a bronze around her neck. Their accomplishments echo their dedication and the intensive training they underwent to represent their country at an international level.

Other Notable Achievements

Ryan Mphahlele, the Sportsman of the Year 2022, added another feather to his cap by securing a silver medal. Proving his mettle once again, Nhlanhla Maseko won a bronze medal, underlining the strength of UJ’s sporting talent.

Owethu Ngubane and Yane van der Merwe were also highlighted, receiving silver and bronze medals in the Sportswoman of the Year category. Their achievements further bolster the reputation of UJ as a breeding ground for sporting excellence.

Special Recognitions

Caitlin Rooskrantz was bestowed with the Age Group Sportswoman of the Year award, while Lythe Pillay held onto his title as Age Group Sportsman of the Year. Adrielle Mibe’s contribution to football earned her the recognition as the Club Sportsperson of the Year.

UJ’s Senior Men’s Basketball 3×3 Team continued their winning spree from the USSA performances, clinching the gold medal after winning all six games. The UJ Galaxy, the female counterpart, landed in second place. The UJ players also swept valuable accolades with the Finals and Tournament Most Valuable Player Male awards given to Dim, the All Star Male award presented to Belolo, and the Ladies All Star Award bestowed on UJ Galaxy’s Nyelethi Nyathi.

At the event, Dr. Nolitha Vukuza and Professor Letlhokwa Mpedi lauded the student-athletes for their impressive performances in various championships, both nationally and internationally, reflecting their commitment and the institution’s dedication to nurturing sporting talent.

South Africa Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

