Uganda's Cricket Cranes and Other Athletes Shine in Recent USPA Recognitions

In a commendable recognition of sporting excellence, the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) has lauded multiple sports teams and athletes for their exceptional performances. The Cricket Cranes, Uganda's national cricket team, stood out for their outstanding achievement of qualifying for the T20 World Cup. The global cricket event is slated to take place in the West Indies in June.

Cricket Cranes: Triumph on the Field

The Cricket Cranes were celebrated as the November team, outshining the City Oilers Basketball Club, which had earned a position in the BAL tournament. This recognition was not only for their successful qualification for the T20 World Cup but also for their victory in defending the Africa Cup in South Africa. Their triumphs on the field have raised the bar for Ugandan cricket, paving the way for future talent in the sport.

Recognition Beyond Cricket

Beyond cricket, other athletes and teams also received significant accolades. Caesar Chandiga seized the spotlight for his victory in the National Men's Pool Open Championship in Uganda in 2023. The Lady Rugby Cranes were lauded for their victory in the 2023 Safari 7s tournament in Kenya, showcasing their prowess in the sport.

Accolades Continue: December and January

In December, accolades were bestowed upon John Serunjogi, who was voted the sports personality of the month. He became the first Ugandan professional boxer in a decade to win the WBA Africa light heavyweight title abroad with a knockout victory over Guinea's Ibo Maier. In the same month, recognition was given to the Victoria Pearls, the women's cricket team, for securing a spot in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier. The Ndejje University was applauded for defending the Uganda Inter-University Games title.

As the new year unfolded, the USPA continued its tradition of honoring sporting excellence. In January, nine-year-old junior table tennis player Joseph Sebatindira was honored for claiming gold in both the U13 and U11 categories at the World Youth Table Tennis Championships in Qatar. The Heathens Rugby Club was recognized for clinching the 2024 Uganda Cup, and the Uganda Lady Rugby Cranes were noted for their impressive run to the semi-finals of the 2024 World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger in Dubai.