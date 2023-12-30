en English
Obituary

Ugandan Football Mourns: Former Uganda Cranes Winger Ibrahim Buwembo Passes Away

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:33 pm EST
Ugandan Football Mourns: Former Uganda Cranes Winger Ibrahim Buwembo Passes Away

The Ugandan football community is mourning the loss of a notable figure, former Uganda Cranes and Express Football Club left-winger, Ibrahim Buwembo. Buwembo’s demise on Friday at Mengo Hospital came after a prolonged illness, leaving a void in Uganda’s sports fraternity.

Legacy On and Off the Pitch

Renowned for his skills as a left-footed winger, Buwembo etched his name in Ugandan football’s history books. He was a pivotal player in the Uganda Cranes team that clinched the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in 1992 and was an integral part of the Express FC side that savored Uganda Cup triumph in 2001. His career also spanned several other teams, including State House, Coffee, Super Cubs, Simba, and various Middle Eastern clubs.

Controversies and Contributions to Football

Buwembo was not just famous for his football skills, but also his controversial nature, especially during player transfers to Asia, particularly Vietnam. Disputes with club administrators were frequent, but his contributions in securing opportunities for players in the Middle East cannot be overlooked. He bridged the gap between Uganda and international football, offering Ugandan players a chance to showcase their talent on a global stage.

Buwembo: The Outspoken Pundit

After hanging up his boots, Buwembo didn’t stray far from the football field. He transitioned into a football pundit, frequently voicing his opinions on radio shows. His critique of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) for their management of the sport made him a recognizable figure in sports commentary over the last decade. His loss will be deeply felt, not just by the football community but also by the media fraternity.

Buwembo’s journey from a successful football career to a vocal sports pundit paints a picture of a man who was deeply passionate about the sport. His commitment to football, his leadership, and his outspoken nature will continue to inspire future players and critics alike. His passing marks the end of an era, and his legacy will live on in the annals of Ugandan football.

0
Obituary Sports Uganda
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

