en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Affairs

Uganda Prepares for a Packed Weekend: FUFA Women Super League and International Summits

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:30 am EST
Uganda Prepares for a Packed Weekend: FUFA Women Super League and International Summits

As the FUFA Women Super League’s match day seven looms, Uganda gears up for a flurry of significant events. Five games across various stadiums will kick off the weekend, even as the nation prepares to host two major international summits: NAM and G77+China. The anticipation of these events is already causing ripples, notably in the form of expected traffic disruptions.

Infrastructure Upgrade and Security Measures

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has tasked a contractor with the paving of the Nateete-Nakawuka road, a crucial infrastructure move tied to the nation’s preparation for these events. Concurrently, the Uganda Police Force is fortifying security measures, assuring both delegates and the public of their safety. The comprehensive traffic flow plan unveiled by the Police Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety aims to facilitate smooth execution of the summits.

International Affairs and Climate Concerns

Over thirty global leaders will use the summit platform to address ongoing conflicts, including the persistent Israel-Gaza situation. Meanwhile, back home, meteorologists seek to quell public concern by explaining recent climate fluctuations, a subject that has piqued the curiosity of many Ugandans.

Sports and Road Safety

Amidst these political and climate discussions, the national spirit is palpable as Ugandan football fans voice their expectations for the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON). The UDLS mobile team is also on the move, promoting road safety by urging motorists to obtain proper licenses.

Legal Developments and Economic Anticipations

In a notable legal development, a former senior commander of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) is set to bring 60 witnesses to court. On the economic front, the government plans to present a hefty national budget of 52.7 trillion shillings. Members of Parliament, meanwhile, are scrutinizing the education sector over delays in program implementation.

Local News and Farming

Local news is awash with diverse topics, from land disputes to preparations for the NAM summit, which have led to some road closures and restrictions on motorcycles. As the nation prepares for these events, farmers are cautioned not to overlook their duties despite the anticipated January rains.

0
International Affairs Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Affairs

See more
39 mins ago
Lobsang Sangay Highlights Unabated Repression in Tibet Amidst Global Distraction
In a candid conversation during his visit to Taiwan, Lobsang Sangay, the former head of the Tibetan government-in-exile, shed light on the ongoing repression in Tibet. His visit was primarily focused on observing the democratic elections in Taiwan, a stark contrast to the situation in his homeland. Sangay expressed grave concern over the dwindling international
Lobsang Sangay Highlights Unabated Repression in Tibet Amidst Global Distraction
Uganda Prepares for Traffic Disruptions Ahead of Global Summits
1 hour ago
Uganda Prepares for Traffic Disruptions Ahead of Global Summits
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs
1 hour ago
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs
Escalation of Conflict in the Middle East and the Red Sea: Global Implications
55 mins ago
Escalation of Conflict in the Middle East and the Red Sea: Global Implications
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Seeks Intervention from ICJ
59 mins ago
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Seeks Intervention from ICJ
Palestinian Activists Rally in Support of South African Legal Team at The Hague
1 hour ago
Palestinian Activists Rally in Support of South African Legal Team at The Hague
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Pivotal Elections: A Turning Point in Relations with China
2 mins
Taiwan's Pivotal Elections: A Turning Point in Relations with China
Uganda Gears Up for 2024 Non-Aligned Movement Summit
5 mins
Uganda Gears Up for 2024 Non-Aligned Movement Summit
Teenage Woman Arrested for Abandoning Newborn in Pit Latrine
9 mins
Teenage Woman Arrested for Abandoning Newborn in Pit Latrine
Labour Party Can Win Without Scotland, Asserts First Minister Humza Yousaf
14 mins
Labour Party Can Win Without Scotland, Asserts First Minister Humza Yousaf
Kenyan MP Peter Salasya's Assault Charge: A Test of Political Accountability
15 mins
Kenyan MP Peter Salasya's Assault Charge: A Test of Political Accountability
ANC's 112th Anniversary Rally: A Beacon for the Year Ahead
21 mins
ANC's 112th Anniversary Rally: A Beacon for the Year Ahead
Miraculous Survival: Construction Worker Retains Vision After Nail Gun Accident
22 mins
Miraculous Survival: Construction Worker Retains Vision After Nail Gun Accident
Nathan Ake Highlights the Uncompromising Drive Behind Manchester City’s Success
24 mins
Nathan Ake Highlights the Uncompromising Drive Behind Manchester City’s Success
From Pints to Positivity: Nurse Shares Inspiring Sobriety Journey
26 mins
From Pints to Positivity: Nurse Shares Inspiring Sobriety Journey
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
1 hour
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
1 hour
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
2 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
2 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
3 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
4 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
6 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
9 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
9 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app