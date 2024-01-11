Uganda National Netball Team Aims for Comeback in Test Series

Uganda's national netball team, the She Cranes, are raring to make a comeback in the upcoming international test series against the Welsh Feathers, the netball team from Wales. The team's recent performances have been less than stellar, and they are keen to bounce back and reestablish their prowess on the court. This test series is seen as a beacon of hope, a chance to demonstrate their improved strategies and a renewed commitment to the sport.

Looking Back: A Tough Game

The She Cranes recently suffered a 57-45 loss to the Welsh Feathers in the first game of the three-game series. The team's head coach, Fred Mugerwa, expressed his disappointment with what he referred to as 'poor officiating' during the game. However, Mugerwa and his coaching staff have taken this setback as an opportunity to reevaluate their strategies and identify areas for improvement.

Looking Ahead: Intensive Preparation

In preparation for the upcoming test series, the She Cranes have been undergoing rigorous training sessions. They have been focusing on enhancing their teamwork, refining their tactics, and improving their physical fitness. The coaching staff believes that these efforts will equip the team with the skills and strategies they need to succeed in the test series.

Looking Forward: High Hopes and Expectations

With the test series on the horizon, the netball community in Uganda and the team's supporters are eagerly awaiting the games. There is a palpable sense of anticipation, with many hoping to see the She Cranes reclaim their position as one of the top contenders in the sport. The coaching staff remains confident in the team's ability to perform well and is optimistic about their chances of securing a positive outcome in the series.