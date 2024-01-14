Uganda in Focus: NDA Crackdown, PM’s Call for Public Support, and NAM Summit Preparations

In a bid to regulate the pharmaceutical sector and safeguard public health, Uganda’s National Drug Authority (NDA) has shuttered 149 illegal and substandard drug outlets across the Bukedi, Bugisu, and Sebei sub-regions. This operation, spread across 11 districts, underscores the NDA’s commitment to clamp down on unregulated activities in the health sector.

PM Advocates Public Support for Kakumiro

In a parallel development, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has urged the public to back the construction of public facilities in Kakumiro. The appeal comes as the Uganda Development Corporation (UDC) earmarks $45 million for the development of conference facilities, in anticipation of the upcoming Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit. The potential national benefits of hosting this summit are currently under discussion.

Sports and Sanitation Updates

Meanwhile, in the sports arena, Bul Football Club (FC) is returning to training, with their sights firmly set on their first Uganda Premier League (UPL) title. In the sanitation sphere, the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) plans to introduce a significant number of new public toilets to boost sanitation levels.

Health, Education, and Political News

Health workers are grappling with the aftermath of dog bites and utilizing dog therapy to help individuals with depression. On the educational front, delays in the implementation of the new A-level curriculum have stirred concern among experts. Politically, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) is witnessing a growing push for factions to reconcile in readiness for the 2026 elections.

Community Distress and Law Enforcement

Reports indicate distress within the Kasangati community following the demolition of illegal structures. Furthermore, there are ongoing campaigns to spruce up the appearance of Kampala’s shops. Parents of children with disabilities are grappling with unique challenges, and warnings have been issued about potential issues with the new educational reforms. Following a child abduction incident in a Masaka hospital, police have made several arrests. Law enforcement is also cracking down on illegal fishing practices.

North Korea has dispatched a government delegation to the NAM summit in Uganda, with plans to also attend the Third South Summit, in a bid to strengthen relations with anti-United States forces. The NAM, a forum of 120 countries not aligned with any major power bloc, has counted North Korea as an active member since its founding.