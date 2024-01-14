en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Uganda in Focus: NDA Crackdown, PM’s Call for Public Support, and NAM Summit Preparations

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:38 am EST
Uganda in Focus: NDA Crackdown, PM’s Call for Public Support, and NAM Summit Preparations

In a bid to regulate the pharmaceutical sector and safeguard public health, Uganda’s National Drug Authority (NDA) has shuttered 149 illegal and substandard drug outlets across the Bukedi, Bugisu, and Sebei sub-regions. This operation, spread across 11 districts, underscores the NDA’s commitment to clamp down on unregulated activities in the health sector.

PM Advocates Public Support for Kakumiro

In a parallel development, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has urged the public to back the construction of public facilities in Kakumiro. The appeal comes as the Uganda Development Corporation (UDC) earmarks $45 million for the development of conference facilities, in anticipation of the upcoming Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit. The potential national benefits of hosting this summit are currently under discussion.

Sports and Sanitation Updates

Meanwhile, in the sports arena, Bul Football Club (FC) is returning to training, with their sights firmly set on their first Uganda Premier League (UPL) title. In the sanitation sphere, the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) plans to introduce a significant number of new public toilets to boost sanitation levels.

Health, Education, and Political News

Health workers are grappling with the aftermath of dog bites and utilizing dog therapy to help individuals with depression. On the educational front, delays in the implementation of the new A-level curriculum have stirred concern among experts. Politically, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) is witnessing a growing push for factions to reconcile in readiness for the 2026 elections.

Community Distress and Law Enforcement

Reports indicate distress within the Kasangati community following the demolition of illegal structures. Furthermore, there are ongoing campaigns to spruce up the appearance of Kampala’s shops. Parents of children with disabilities are grappling with unique challenges, and warnings have been issued about potential issues with the new educational reforms. Following a child abduction incident in a Masaka hospital, police have made several arrests. Law enforcement is also cracking down on illegal fishing practices.

Lastly, a cryptic mention of ‘2024 X Corp.’ suggests a potential event or entity tied to the year, however, the context remains unclear. In related news, North Korea has dispatched a government delegation to the NAM summit in Uganda, with plans to also attend the Third South Summit, in a bid to strengthen relations with anti-United States forces. The NAM, a forum of 120 countries not aligned with any major power bloc, has counted North Korea as an active member since its founding.

0
Health Sports Uganda
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
9 mins ago
Japanese Head Spa: The Latest Western Self-Care Obsession
Immerse yourself in the world of the Japanese head spa, a luxurious self-care treatment that has been embraced by millions in Asia, and is now making waves in Western metropolises like London and New York. This spa experience is a meticulous multi-step process that includes the use of water, hot towels, essential oils, and Gua
Japanese Head Spa: The Latest Western Self-Care Obsession
Michael Strahan's Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis: An Insight into Celebrity Privacy
24 mins ago
Michael Strahan's Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis: An Insight into Celebrity Privacy
Christchurch Incident: Person Struck by Car Amid Disorder Chaos
38 mins ago
Christchurch Incident: Person Struck by Car Amid Disorder Chaos
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
12 mins ago
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
ACSM Forecasts Shift in Fitness Trends for 2023: Wearable Technology in the Spotlight
22 mins ago
ACSM Forecasts Shift in Fitness Trends for 2023: Wearable Technology in the Spotlight
New Year Resolutions: Why They Fail and How to Make Them Stick
23 mins ago
New Year Resolutions: Why They Fail and How to Make Them Stick
Latest Headlines
World News
Barry Trotz's Islander Reunion: First Face-off as Nashville Predators' GM
7 mins
Barry Trotz's Islander Reunion: First Face-off as Nashville Predators' GM
President Ruto's Visit to Elgeyo Marakwet: A Blend of Faith, Politics, and Development
7 mins
President Ruto's Visit to Elgeyo Marakwet: A Blend of Faith, Politics, and Development
Japanese Head Spa: The Latest Western Self-Care Obsession
9 mins
Japanese Head Spa: The Latest Western Self-Care Obsession
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
12 mins
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Thatcher Would Have Opposed Telegraph Takeover, Says Lord Baker
14 mins
Thatcher Would Have Opposed Telegraph Takeover, Says Lord Baker
Iowa Caucuses: A Diverse Republican Commencement to the 2024 Presidential Race
14 mins
Iowa Caucuses: A Diverse Republican Commencement to the 2024 Presidential Race
Indian National Congress Faces Internal Strife over Stance on Industrialists
16 mins
Indian National Congress Faces Internal Strife over Stance on Industrialists
Conservative 'Spartans' Challenge PM Sunak Over Rwanda Bill
17 mins
Conservative 'Spartans' Challenge PM Sunak Over Rwanda Bill
Australia Day Observance Debate Intensifies in Western Australia
19 mins
Australia Day Observance Debate Intensifies in Western Australia
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
36 mins
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
2 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
7 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
7 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
8 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
8 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
8 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
12 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
13 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app