Africa

Uganda at a Crossroads: National Developments and International Preparations

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:20 am EST
Uganda at a Crossroads: National Developments and International Preparations

As the sun sets on the tenure of the Bishop of Bunyoro Kitara Diocese, Rt. Rev Samuel Kahuma, Uganda finds itself at the center of myriad national developments and international preparations. The announcement of Kahuma’s retirement, scheduled for August 11th, came amidst a flurry of national headlines, including reports from the State House of charges being laid against over 500 individuals in land disputes and mounting concerns in Buikwe and Jinja over the increasing number of street children. All the while, President Yoweri Museveni has been engaging in diplomatic discourse, offering development advice to the island nation of Zanzibar.

She Cranes Triumph and FUFA Women Super League Anticipation

On the sporting front, the She Cranes, Uganda’s beloved national netball team, are basking in the glow of a resounding victory over Wales, having outscored their opponents 64-40 in their second game. As the euphoria of this victory lingers, excitement is building for the seventh match day of the FUFA Women Super League, promising an action-packed encounter.

Infrastructure Developments and Upcoming Summits

Significant infrastructural developments are underway, with the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) announcing a 93% completion rate for road works in preparation for the upcoming Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G77+China summits. The renovations, focusing on the airport road from Entebbe Airport to Munyonyo, have sparked a mixed reaction among the public.

Israel-Gaza Conflict and AFCON Expectations

Internationally, Uganda is bracing for a diplomatic storm as over 30 leaders convene to address the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict. Closer to home, as the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) approaches, Ugandans are sharing their expectations for the event, with the Uganda Driver Licensing System (UDLS) mobile team urging motorists to procure their licenses.

Legal Proceedings and National Budget

In the legal sphere, a former senior commander of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) is gearing up to present 60 witnesses in his case. Concurrently, the government is preparing to present a national budget of 52.7 trillion shillings, while Members of Parliament scrutinise the education sector over delays in policy implementation. As the NAM summit nears, many Ugandans remain puzzled about its significance, marking yet another facet of Uganda’s multifaceted national narrative.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

