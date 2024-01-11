UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup

As the UFC Vegas 84 spotlight focuses on the flyweight division, fans are in for a treat with the clash between the rising star Joshua Van and the newcomer Felipe Bunes. This much-anticipated bout pits Van's striking prowess against Bunes' grappling skills, setting the stage for a classic grappler versus striker showdown.

Van's Winning Streak

Van, known for his high-octane pace and striking prowess, is on a seven-fight winning streak. He has already secured two victories inside the UFC, demonstrating his relentless combination of strikes and high output. His last outing against Kevin Borjas served as a testament to his striking abilities when he maintained his grip on the fight, dominating with his striking game.

Felipe Bunes' UFC Debut

Bunes, on the contrary, is stepping into the UFC octagon for the first time after a noteworthy performance in the LFA. He claimed the vacant LFA Flyweight Championship through a knockout, earning him a spot in the UFC. Known for his submission skills, eight out of his 13 wins have come from making his opponents tap out. Although competent on his feet, Bunes' forte lies in his grappling.

The Anticipated Showdown

While Van is expected to have the upper hand if he can keep the fight standing, Bunes' takedown attempts and submission skills pose a significant threat. The anticipation is high for Van to use his striking to control the fight and potentially secure a late finish or a decision victory, provided he can maintain his takedown defense and avoid getting tangled in Bunes' submissions.