Sports

UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes – A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:55 pm EST
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes – A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup

As the UFC Vegas 84 spotlight focuses on the flyweight division, fans are in for a treat with the clash between the rising star Joshua Van and the newcomer Felipe Bunes. This much-anticipated bout pits Van’s striking prowess against Bunes’ grappling skills, setting the stage for a classic grappler versus striker showdown.

Van’s Winning Streak

Van, known for his high-octane pace and striking prowess, is on a seven-fight winning streak. He has already secured two victories inside the UFC, demonstrating his relentless combination of strikes and high output. His last outing against Kevin Borjas served as a testament to his striking abilities when he maintained his grip on the fight, dominating with his striking game.

Felipe Bunes’ UFC Debut

Bunes, on the contrary, is stepping into the UFC octagon for the first time after a noteworthy performance in the LFA. He claimed the vacant LFA Flyweight Championship through a knockout, earning him a spot in the UFC. Known for his submission skills, eight out of his 13 wins have come from making his opponents tap out. Although competent on his feet, Bunes’ forte lies in his grappling.

The Anticipated Showdown

While Van is expected to have the upper hand if he can keep the fight standing, Bunes’ takedown attempts and submission skills pose a significant threat. The anticipation is high for Van to use his striking to control the fight and potentially secure a late finish or a decision victory, provided he can maintain his takedown defense and avoid getting tangled in Bunes’ submissions.

Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

