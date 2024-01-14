en English
Health

UFC Vegas 84: Fighters Hospitalized Post Bouts, Health Updates Awaited

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:22 am EST
UFC Vegas 84: Fighters Hospitalized Post Bouts, Health Updates Awaited

In a display of raw power and fierce competition at UFC Vegas 84, fighters Phil Hawes and Matthew Semelsberger were taken to the hospital following their grueling respective bouts. A standard precautionary measure within the UFC, the hospitalization came in the wake of their significant in-ring damage.

Hawes’ Third Consecutive Knockout

Phil Hawes, a formidable fighter, met a swift end in his bout against Brunno Ferreira, succumbing to a severe ground-and-pound in the first round. This marked Hawes’ third consecutive first-round knockout loss and his fourth loss in five fights, raising questions about his future in the UFC.

Semelsberger’s Hard-Fought Fight

Matthew Semelsberger, known affectionately as ‘Semi The Jedi,’ found himself in a challenging 15-minute contest with Preston Parsons. Despite his best efforts, Semelsberger was defeated, marking his third straight loss following previous defeats to Uros Medic and Jeremiah Wells.

Health Updates Awaited

As of now, no information from the medical scans of the hospitalized fighters has been released. However, updates on Hawes’ and Semelsberger’s health conditions are expected to be made available on MMAMania.com, a trusted source for UFC news.

Despite the brutal nature of their fights and the current uncertainty surrounding their health, both fighters displayed immense courage and determination in their respective bouts, embodying the spirit of UFC. Their journeys serve as a stark reminder of the physical toll and risks associated with this demanding sport.

0
Health Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

