UFC Shakeup: Rousey, GSP, and Lesnar's Return Dismissed; UFC 300 Promises Excitement

In a significant turn of events, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) landscape is undergoing dramatic changes. With only one official title fight announced for the strawweight belt between Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan, a ceremonial BMF Title is also being contested between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway. However, the absence of several key fighters has stirred up the UFC's roster.

Big Names Not Returning

UFC President Dana White has confirmed the absence of several prominent fighters making a return to the octagon. Among the most notorious is Ronda Rousey, whose last UFC fight was in 2016. Since then, Rousey moved to WWE, and with her wrestling contract expired, her return to UFC is off the table. Similarly, Georges St-Pierre (GSP), who last fought in 2017, has also confirmed that he will not be returning to professional fighting at the age of 42. Adding to the list is Brock Lesnar, who, at the age of 47, is not expected to return, especially after his 2016 victory was nullified due to a failed drug test.

Jon Jones Sidelined

Another significant player, Jon Jones, has been sidelined due to surgeries on his pectoral muscle and elbow. Despite the UFC's contact with the heavyweight champion, his return remains uncertain. The absence of these fighters casts a long shadow over the UFC, but Dana White has assured that UFC 300 will not disappoint.

UFC 300 Promises Excitement

Dana White promises that UFC 300 will live up to expectations with several marquee bouts and championship fights. Despite the absence of big names like Rousey, GSP, and Lesnar, the UFC 300 card is shaping up to be a must-see event. The focus remains on making every fight on the card important, rather than relying on the return of long-retired fighters. The evolving UFC roster signifies a new era in the sport, with fresh faces ready to make their mark.