UFC Rivalry Born at Lunch: Du Plessis vs. Allen

UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis and contender Brendan Allen: A Tale of Tension

A Lunch Incident Sparked the Tension

In the world of UFC, rivalries often stem from intense matches inside the octagon. However, the tension between middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and contender Brendan Allen began over a lunch table. During an interview on Smash Sports' Banter with The Boys, du Plessis recounted the incident that caused a rift between the two fighters.

Du Plessis shared, "We were having lunch, and I made a joke about his tattoo. It was just a bit of banter, but he took it personally." This seemingly harmless comment was enough to strain the relationship between the two athletes, who first crossed paths when du Plessis joined Allen's training camp back in 2020.

The Aftermath: Fan Reactions and Allen's Response

The story of their tense relationship quickly spread among UFC fans, who took to social media to share their thoughts. Some found the situation amusing, while others sided with Allen, believing that du Plessis had crossed a line.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Allen explained his perspective on the situation. "I didn't appreciate the joke, and I think he knew that. We're competitors, but there's a certain level of respect we should have for each other, especially when we're training together."

The Future of Their Rivalry

As both fighters continue to make their mark in the UFC middleweight division, fans are left wondering if their rivalry will ever be resolved. Will they eventually face each other in the octagon, or will the tension between them persist off the battlefield? Only time will tell.

The tale of Dricus du Plessis and Brendan Allen serves as a reminder that even in the high-stakes world of UFC, sometimes the most significant rivalries stem from the smallest of incidents. As fans eagerly await the next chapter in their story, one thing is clear: the human element of competition is as captivating as the sport itself.