UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland's Unconventional Fight Prep: A Study in Self-Esteem

In the high-stakes universe of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Sean Strickland, the reigning middleweight champion, is a paradox. Strickland, a formidable figure in the Octagon, has recently disclosed a startling revelation: He eschews watching his own fights and those of his opponents due to struggles with self-esteem.

Breaking Conventional Norms

Strickland's approach to fight preparation is an anomaly in the intensely competitive world of mixed martial arts. Despite the rigors of media obligations and training camp regimens, he maintains this unconventional methodology. The unique challenge of defending his title against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 looms large, yet Strickland addresses the upcoming match with a dispassionate detachment, devoid of personal animosity. This unorthodox mindset underscores the profound impact his attitude has had on his meteoric rise in the middleweight division.

The Champion's Perspective

Strickland explained the reasoning behind his approach in a recent interview. He revealed that watching himself fight triggers negative self-talk, a mental hurdle that he prefers to avoid. Instead, he relies on his coaches for game planning, treating fight night as if it were just another day. His focus is centered more on his weight cut than on his opponent, a stark departure from prevalent practices. His spiritual outlook on the fight's outcome is detached, crediting the final result to providence.

Anticipating a Showdown

Opposing Strickland in the Octagon is Dricus du Plessis, a formidable challenger boasting an impressive record of 19 finishes in 20 wins. Du Plessis predicts that the match will not go the full distance given the aggressive fighting styles of both athletes. He further hinted that the showdown could potentially be one of the best clashes of the year, owing to the relentless, forward-pressing nature of both fighters.

As Strickland gears up to defend his title for the first time, the world waits with bated breath. His unique approach to fight preparation has defied conventions and challenged traditional norms, offering a fresh perspective on the mental aspect of combat sports. Regardless of the outcome of UFC 297, Strickland's story continues to inspire and intrigue, shining a light on the often-overlooked inner battles that fighters face outside the Octagon.