UFC Incident Sparks Discussion on Grounded-Fighter Rule; Potential MMA Rule Changes Ahead

On a recent UFC Fight Night in the entertainment capital, Las Vegas, the crowd witnessed an unexpected incident that brought the grounded-fighter rule into the spotlight. Nassourdine Imavov, during his fight, was kicked in the face by his opponent, Roman Dolidze, while only his fingertips were on the mat. The match paused momentarily, and Dolidze received a penalty - a point deduction. This incident sparked a wave of confusion and discussions among commentators and spectators alike.

The Grounded-Fighter Rule: A Point of Ambiguity

As per the unified rules of MMA, a combatant is considered grounded if any part of the body, besides the soles of the feet, is in contact with the floor. However, the interpretation of this rule varies across different commissions. The rule's ambiguity lies in whether mere contact of the fingertips with the ground qualifies a fighter as grounded. Some argue that the fingertips must bear weight to count as grounding.

A Call for Change: Revisiting the MMA Rules

Andy Foster, the chair of the ABC's rules committee, is spearheading the push to revise this rule. He proposes a significant change - a fighter would need to have a more substantial body part, like a knee or shin, on the mat to be classified as grounded. This potential amendment has garnered substantial support within the ABC, but its implementation faces hurdles due to the necessity for approval from various state legislatures and commissions.

Reimagining the Grounded-Fighter and the Downward Elbow Rules

Alongside the grounded-fighter rule, Foster also suggests scrapping the downward elbow rule. This rule has stirred confusion and has not significantly contributed to the safety aspect of the sport. The ultimate objective of these changes is to diminish ambiguity and augment fighter safety. However, getting all commissions to agree to the changes might prove to be a slow process.

Former UFC Middleweight Champion, Michael Bisping, echoes Foster's sentiments, demanding immediate changes to the grounded-fighter rule and the 12-6 elbow rule. He contends that the definition of a downed opponent needs to be clarified to prevent unfair point deductions. Moreover, he supports the elimination of the 12-6 elbow rule, pointing out its inconsistency and lack of real impact. Bisping underscores the urgency of these rule changes to avert future controversial incidents, thereby underscoring the need for a more streamlined and universally accepted set of rules.